TCU Women's Basketball: The Frogs Escape The Phog with an Impressive Road Win
TCU left Lawrence with an 80-73 road win versus the Kansas Jayhawks yesterday. The Frogs are now 4-0 in conference play and 16-1 on the season. Their only loss up to this point in the season comes from #2 South Carolina a little over a month ago at Dickies Arena.
Big Time Performances
For TCU, the game was won through Sedona Prince, Hailey Van Lith, and Taylor Bigby as they combined for 60 points in the win. Prince tallied a double-double as well making that her 7th of the year and 20th double-double in two years at TCU. The Horned Frog center continues to show that she's one of the best in the country on a weekly basis. Prince finished the first half with 20 points shooting 9-12. Here are some of the things Prince accomplished with her performance in Lawrence yesterday:
- First time in her career scoring 20+ points in the 1st half.
- Prince has now scored 30 points three times in her career at TCU, tying the record for Horned Frog 30-point games.
- Prince’s 10 points in the first frame were her most in a quarter this season.
- Prince finished three points shy of matching her career high.
- Prince recorded the 23rd double-double of her career, 20th in a TCU jersey, and seventh this season.
- Prince has now recorded three-plus blocks in 10 games this season.
- Prince is now averaging 18.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks for the season.
Sedona Prince Final Stats vs Kansas
Minutes
39
Points
30
Assists
4
Rebounds
14
Blocks
3
The Facilitator
After having a rough outing vs Cincinnati this past weekend, Hailey Van Lith was back to her usual self doing it all for the Frogs in the road win. Van Lith racked up assists in the first half via the pick and roll with Prince while also hitting a couple contested 3-pointers of her own. The point guard did it all as she shot 2-4 from the 3-point line and tallied 4 rebounds and 6 assists.
Van Lith now has 11 games as Horned Frog in which she has eclipsed 15 or more points and 5 or more assists in the same game.
Hailey Van Lith Final Stats vs Kansas
Minutes
39
Points
19
Assists
6
Rebounds
4
3PT %
50% (2-4)
FT %
100% (5-5)
An Emerging Offensive Weapon for the Frogs?
Taylor Bigby has been a quieter part of the TCU offense this season. While she averages around 8-9 points a game, her second-best performance came in a big road game in one of the toughest environments to play in. The junior guard racked up 12 points, her second most this season, shooting 5-9 from the floor in the win.
Bigby seemed to make plays when TCU needed them most in Lawrence as she hit a 3-pointer to extend TCU's lead to 9 with a little over two minutes to go in the 4th quarter. She and Van Lith also had consecutive and-one finishes that finished an 8-2 run by the Frogs.
Taylor Bigby Final Stats vs Kansas
Minutes
31
Points
12
Rebounds
3
Assists
2
Field Goal %
5-9
The Frogs will travel to Lubbock this Saturday to take on a Lady Raiders group coming off of an 89-53 loss vs #18 West Virginia. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.
