Killer Frogs

TCU Women's Basketball: Vs Texas Tech Preview

The Lady Frogs look for a rebound win against the Red Raiders this weekend.

JD Andress

Hailey Van Lith at the Free Throw line against FAU
Hailey Van Lith at the Free Throw line against FAU / Brian McLean OnAssignment/ TCU On SI
In this story:

21-3 _9-2 Big 12). 466. ESPN+. 468. Saturday, February 8th. TCU vs Texas Tech WBB. . 4 PM Ct. 14-11 (3-9 Big 12)

The TCU Horned Frogs (21-3, 9-2 Big 12) will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-11, 3-9 Big 12) at home this Saturday, Feb. 8th at 4 p.m. CT in the Schollmaier Arena.

This will be the second time the Horned Frogs play the Red Raiders this season, decisively beating them 69-43 in Lubbock on January 11th in the first matchup. The Red Raiders find themselves only 2-6 on the road this season, while the Frogs are going for a program-best 16th straight home win this season.

Texas Tech's offense is ranked 15th in the conference, and its defense is ranked 10th. Bailey Maupin and Jasmine Shavers lead the team in points, averaging 14.1 and 13.6, respectively. The Red Raiders are 15th in rebounding, with Sarengbe Sanogo leading the team with 4.9 per game; no other player averages more than four. Despite having the 14th-ranked opponent field goal percentage (0.421%), the Red Raiders are among the top five in 3-point field goal defense, holding opponents to under 30% made.

TCU Stats To Know

1. Living beyond the arc

TCU is one of three teams in the top 10 in 3-pointers, 3-pointers per game, and 3-point percentage.

2. Playing for the name on the front, not the back

TCU is one of three teams ranked in the top 10 in assist-to-turnover ratio, assists, and assists per game.

3. The Van Lith spark

When Hailey Van Lith converts at least 50% of her shots, the Horned Frogs are 11-0.

4. Madison Conner: The Terminator

When Madison Conner makes four or more three-pointers, TCU is 13-0 this season.

5. The Prince that was promised

Sedona Prince leads the conference in double-doubles with 11 on the season.

Texas Tech

TCU

64.4

Points Per Game

79.7

63.7

Opp. Points Per Game

57.5

18.6

Turnovers Per Game

11.4

11.88

Assist Per Game

19.17

32.5

Rebounds Per Game

39.0

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

Home/Basketball