TCU Women's Basketball: Vs Texas Tech Preview
The TCU Horned Frogs (21-3, 9-2 Big 12) will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-11, 3-9 Big 12) at home this Saturday, Feb. 8th at 4 p.m. CT in the Schollmaier Arena.
This will be the second time the Horned Frogs play the Red Raiders this season, decisively beating them 69-43 in Lubbock on January 11th in the first matchup. The Red Raiders find themselves only 2-6 on the road this season, while the Frogs are going for a program-best 16th straight home win this season.
Texas Tech's offense is ranked 15th in the conference, and its defense is ranked 10th. Bailey Maupin and Jasmine Shavers lead the team in points, averaging 14.1 and 13.6, respectively. The Red Raiders are 15th in rebounding, with Sarengbe Sanogo leading the team with 4.9 per game; no other player averages more than four. Despite having the 14th-ranked opponent field goal percentage (0.421%), the Red Raiders are among the top five in 3-point field goal defense, holding opponents to under 30% made.
TCU Stats To Know
1. Living beyond the arc
TCU is one of three teams in the top 10 in 3-pointers, 3-pointers per game, and 3-point percentage.
2. Playing for the name on the front, not the back
TCU is one of three teams ranked in the top 10 in assist-to-turnover ratio, assists, and assists per game.
3. The Van Lith spark
When Hailey Van Lith converts at least 50% of her shots, the Horned Frogs are 11-0.
4. Madison Conner: The Terminator
When Madison Conner makes four or more three-pointers, TCU is 13-0 this season.
5. The Prince that was promised
Sedona Prince leads the conference in double-doubles with 11 on the season.
Texas Tech
TCU
64.4
Points Per Game
79.7
63.7
Opp. Points Per Game
57.5
18.6
Turnovers Per Game
11.4
11.88
Assist Per Game
19.17
32.5
Rebounds Per Game
39.0
