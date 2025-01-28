Van Lith Named USA Basketball 3x3 Female Athlete of the Year
Hailey Van Lith added another accolade to her resume on Monday.
Van Lith earned USA Basketball 3x3 Female Athlete of the Year honors in conjunction with the release of USA Basketball Annual Awards.
The TCU women’s basketball standout helped Team USA win an Olympics bronze medal last summer and was the only active collegian competing for USA Basketball in 5-on-5 or 3x3 competition.
During the medal run, Van Lith paced the Americans in cumulative scoring (47 points), 2-point shooting percentage (53% on 8-of-15 shooting) and key assists (13). Team USA won six of its final seven games after starting pool play 0-3 and Van Lith scored a game-high six points in the bronze medal game against Canada.
Van Lith is the only TCU basketball player to win an Olympics medal and the first Horned Frog to appear on the Olympics medal stand since Jon Drummond took gold with the men’s 4x100 relay team at the 2000 Summer Olympics.
Van Lith has been an integral part of TCU’s 20-2 start, including an 8-1 mark in Big 12 Conference games. She averages 18.3 points, 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game and ranks seventh nationally in total assists (127).
TCU will return to action at Iowa State on Sunday, February 2. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. and the game will air on FS1.
