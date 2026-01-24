Which Baylor Basketball Players To Watch When TCU Plays The Bears

The Baylor Bears (11–7) will take on the TCU Horned Frogs (12–7) on Saturday afternoon, January 24, at 5 PM CT. The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off a huge comeback win against Oklahoma State. The Frogs aim for their second win over Baylor this season, after defeating them 69–63 at the start of January. The Bears seek to bounce back after being blown out in their last two games against Kansas and Texas Tech.

Here are some key Baylor players that TCU fans should know before the game.

Baylor Basketball Players to Watch

#43 Cameron Carr

Guard from Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Sophomore

Cameron Carr has been outstanding for the Bears this season. He went from averaging just over four points per game at Tennessee to just over twenty points per game now at Baylor. The 6'5 guard emerged as a key player, becoming one of the team's most critical players. Carr is very athletic with a high-energy scoring ability, has a smooth stroke, and is highly effective from beyond the arc. As a smooth shooter with great confidence, he has already shown a high level of ability on the wing. His catch-and-shoot ability is one of the best in college basketball. The last time the Horned Frogs faced Carr and the Bears, he led the team with 17 points. TCU must hold Carr to under twenty to have a great chance in this matchup.

Baylor's Cameron Carr is a breakout STAR this season 🔥



Carr averaged 4.8 PPG before transferring to Baylor where he's averaging 23.7 so far. pic.twitter.com/vnhF2OCsTo — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 24, 2025

Cameron Carr's Season Statistics Points 20.4 Rebounds 5.3 Assists 2.3 Blocks 1.5 Steals 0.8 Three Point % 42.9% Field Goal % 53.9%

#24 Tonde Yessoufou

Guard from Contonou, Benin. Freshman

Yessoufou, the true freshman guard, has been tremendous this season and has been a significant piece of this team. He is a big-framed, powerful wing who is tough to guard because of his size. He has excellent speed, power, and agility, making him really tough in the paint. He thrives on driving to the basket and making contested shots. Yessoufou’s shooting behind the arc has also improved, making him a threat nearly anywhere on the court. TCU must be prepared to slow him down because if he gets going, he will hurt the Frogs on both ends of the court. TCU limited him to just 10 points the last time they faced him; if they do the same again, their chances instantly improve.

Baylor wing Tounde Yessoufou is having a great freshman season and is a name to watch heading into the NBA Draft this spring:



18.6 PPG

5.8 RPG

2.1 APG

2.4 SPG

49.7 FG%

30.8 3PT%

80.8 FT%



The 6-foot-5 wing is a former five-star recruit who brings an elite motor, physicality, and… pic.twitter.com/UK9meFOVaK — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) January 7, 2026

Tonde Yessoufou's Season Statistics Points 17.5 Rebounds 5.8 Assists 1.8 Blocks 0.7 Steals 2.2 Three Point % 29.3% Field Goal % 48.0%

#5 Obi Agbim

Guard from Aurora, Colorado. Senior

Obi Agbim has been a great ball handler and an added piece for this program. He leads the team in assists, and everything really runs through him. Agbim has taken a step back in scoring from last year at Wyoming, but his impact is still felt through his playmaking ability. He is a solid scorer from anywhere on the court and can be a difference-maker when the team needs him to step up. TCU must slow him down to limit his effectiveness.

Obi Agbim's Season Statistics Points 10.4 Rebounds 2.5 Assists 3.4 Blocks 0.1 Steals 0.9 Three Point % 39.0% Field Goal % 38.0%

Head-to-Head Team Stats

Baylor Stats TCU 86.3 Points 79.1 75.9 Points Against 69.3 49% Field Goal % 46% 39.6 Rebounds 36.3 16.7 Assists 16.6 4.9 Blocks 5.5 6.8 Steals 7.6

