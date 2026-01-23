Which UCF Basketball Players To Watch When TCU Plays The Knights

The UCF Knights (10-9) will take on the TCU Horned Frogs (18-2) on Saturday afternoon, January 24, at 1 PM CT. The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off a narrow loss to Ohio State. They will be looking to get back on track with a win against the Knights.

As for the Knights, they will look to knock off a top-ten TCU team. Here are some key UCF players that TCU fans should know before the game.

UCF Basketball Players to Watch

#42 Leah Harmon

Guard from Paterson, New Jersey. Sophomore

The young UCF guard has been one of the few bright spots for this team this season. She leads the team in scoring and assists. Harmon plays with tons of confidence and creativity and has really thrived as the primary ball handler this season. She can get a step on defenders, allowing her to drive to the basket and score or pass it off if the lane isn't open. She is a very talented player with tons of basketball knowledge. Harmon's defense is solid, but it sometimes struggles against bigger players. TCU must apply pressure to her early to disrupt UCF's rhythm.

Leah Harmon's Season Statistics Points 16.1 Rebounds 2.2 Assists 2.4 Blocks 0.1 Steals 0.9 Three Point % 38.0% Field Goal % 41.1%

#35 Khyala Ngodu

Center from Paterson, New Jersey. Sophomore

Khyala Ngodu is one of the team’s biggest weapons on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. She leads the team in rebounds, blocks, and steals, underscoring her all-around impact and activity level. Ngodu is highly efficient and plays at a consistently high level of intensity, which makes her a significant threat every time she’s on the court. She serves as a true Swiss Army knife for this team, especially in the paint, where she can score and rebound at a high level. Ngodu will have a challenging time containing Clara Silva, and TCU must make a concerted effort to out-rebound her, or she could become a major problem in this game.

Khyala Ngodu's Season Statistics Points 10.9 Rebounds 6.8 Assists 1.4 Blocks 0.9 Steals 1.2 Three Point % 0.0 Field Goal % 52.7

#13 Summer Yancy

Forward from Kansas City, Missouri. Sophomore

Yancy is a very quick forward who plays with tons of energy, toughness, and playmaking ability. She uses her speed both offensively and defensively, creating havoc on both ends of the floor. Yancy is not afraid of contact and thrives at scoring when the ball is in her hands, consistently attacking defenders with confidence and physicality. She is also a solid defender who is willing to guard opponents one-on-one, using her quickness and competitiveness to hold her ground. TCU must be prepared, because if UCF wants a chance in this matchup, they will need Yancy to take on a bigger scoring role and assert herself offensively.

Summer Yancy's Season Statistics Points 7.3 Rebounds 4.3 Assists 2.4 Blocks 0.5 Steals 1.1 Three Point % 33.3% Field Goal % 41.3%

Head-to-Head Team Stats

UCF Stats TCU 66.1 Points 81.6 62.1 Points Against 53.4 43% Field Goal % 48% 38.3 Rebounds 42.9 12.5 Assists 19.4 3.4 Blocks 5.8 6.9 Steals 7.8

