Women's Basketball Elite Eight Preview: TCU vs. Texas
TCU women's basketball is set to play in their first Elite Eight ever Monday. The No. 2 Frogs play No. 1 Texas for a Final Four appearance.
As underdogs again, here is how TCU can prove the doubters wrong.
Triple Threat
When the big three of the Frogs ball out, they do not lose.
The trio of Hailey Van Lith, Sedona Prince and Madison Conner were on fire for TCU in the Sweet 16 win over Notre Dame Saturday, combining for 60 points. When these three score 60 or more, the Frogs are undefeated.
With 26 points from Hailey Van Lith against Notre Dame, the most of any Frog ever in an NCAA Tournament game, the fifth-year guard became the single-season scoring leader in TCU program history. This adds to the fact that HVL also holds the single-season TCU assist record.
When you pair the superstar that is Hailey Van Lith with elite talent in Sedona Prince and Madison. Conner playing to their potential, the Frogs can beat anyone in the country.
The Defensive Duo
Aside from the big three, the other two players that round out the Frogs' starting five may not always impact the stat sheet, but their defensive presence is elite.
Sophomore guard Donovyn Hunter is coming off a game where she defended Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo, one of the best players in the country, extremely well.
I would expect Hunter to guard Texas' star guard Rori Harmon, another very tall task.
Joining Hunter in the starting five is guard/forward Agnes Emma-Nnopu, known for doing it all on both sides of the floor. The Longhorns' leading scorer is forward Madison Booker, whom I would expect Emma-Nnopu to match up with.
Underdog Mentality
The Frogs open against Texas as underdogs for the second consecutive game, so they will carry this same mentality into tomorrow's Elite Eight as they did in the Sweet 16.
Even though TCU has not been on this stage before, the Frogs have five players with prior Elite Eight experience. Hailey Van Lith has been to the Elite Eight in all five of her seasons, while Madison Conner, Agnes Emma-Nnopu, Taylor Bigby, and Donovyn Hunter will all return to this stage for a second time.
It will also be head coach Mark Campbell's fourth time coaching in the Elite Eight. Campbell helped lead Oregon to three consecutive Elite Eight appearances from 2017-19.
With all this considered, TCU plays for its first Final Four ever this evening, and it is nearly impossible to expect anything.
No. 2 seed TCU will play No. 1 seed Texas on Monday, March 30, at 6 p.m. CT at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Follow TCU On SI on X as our team is in Birmingham bringing you live updates of the Elite Eight.