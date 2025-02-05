Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Kansas State Players to Watch

This is amazing. Take a look at the pure versatility out of Serena Sundell. Yeah she leads the country in assists, but the 6'2 PG did a little bit of everything last night in @KStateWBB OT win over Iowa State.



23 points, 8 assists, 3 steals, 1 block in 42 min.@Big12Conference pic.twitter.com/klWhIrlwFQ