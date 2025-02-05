Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Kansas State Players to Watch
The #12 Kansas State Wildcats (21-2, 9-1) take on the #9 TCU Horned Frogs (21-2, 9-1) on Wednesday, February 5, at 6:30 pm CT. Here are some key players on the Kansas State team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#1 Zyanna Walker
Guard from Wichita, Kansas. Sophomore
The sophomore guard has significantly stepped up her production following the injury to Kansas State’s star center, Ayoka Lee. Walker is a two-way player, excelling on both offense and defense. She is a decent scorer, capable of knocking down shots from anywhere on the court, and is a disruptive defender with a knack for steals that lead to fast-break opportunities. TCU must prioritize ball security to prevent Walker from turning defensive plays into easy scoring chances.
Zyanna Walker's Season Statistics
Points
8.7
Rebounds
4.0
Assists
4.3
Field Goal %
41.4%
#4 Serena Sundell
Guard from Maryville, Missouri. Senior
The senior guard is one of the top playmakers in college basketball. She possesses exceptional patience and a high basketball IQ, which allows her to control the offense effectively, particularly through her connection with star center Ayoka Lee. As the team's leader in assists, Sundell thrives on ball movement, keeping defenders on their toes. However, she is also a solid scorer, especially when attacking the paint. Disrupting her rhythm will be crucial for TCU, as throwing her off her game could hurt their entire offensive flow.
Serena Sundell Season Statistics
Points
13.1
Rebounds
4.3
Assists
7.2
Field Goal %
49.1
#2 Temira Poindexter
Forward from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Senior
The senior forward is one of the best players on this roster. She is capable of making an impact on both ends of the floor. She is a reliable shooter, scoring efficiently both in the paint and from beyond the arc. Poindexter also plays strong defense, making her a well-rounded threat. TCU must keep a close eye on her, as leaving her open could end up bad for the Frogs.
Temira Poindexter's Season Statistics
Points
12.6
Rebounds
3.0
Assists
1.9
Field Goal %
48.6%
