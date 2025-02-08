Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Texas Tech Players to Watch
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-11, 3-9) take on the #9 TCU Horned Frogs (21-3, 9-2) on Saturday, February 8, at 4 pm CT. Here are some key players on the Texas Tech team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#3 Jasmine Shavers
Guard from Mesquite, Texas. Junior
Jasmine Shavers is one of the top guards in the Big 12, known for her ability to drive and finish at the rim. When she finds her rhythm, she’s nearly unstoppable. While she has struggled at times this season, she remains the team's leading scorer and is a threat from beyond the arc if left open. TCU must focus on containing her, as she can take over a game. The Frogs did an excellent job limiting her impact in their last matchup and will need to do the same this go-round.
Jasmine Shavers' Season Statistics
Points
14.6
Rebounds
3.7
Assists
1.8
Field Goal %
36.9%
#20 Bailey Maupin
Guard from Grover, Texas. Junior
Bailey Maupin is one of the top players in the Big 12, and one of my favorite players to watch from the Big 12. Her style of play is both exciting and relentless at all times. She brings a rare combination of skill, physicality, and maximum effort every time she steps on the court. Maupin is a true do-it-all player capable of knocking down shots from deep, attacking the rim with confidence, and playing tough defense. In their last meeting in Lubbock, she was practically the only player who could score against TCU, keeping the game competitive until the very end. To secure a win in this matchup, the Frogs must find a way to contain her impact on both ends of the floor.
Bailey Maupin's Season Statistics
Points
13.4
Rebounds
2.7
Assists
2.3
Field Goal %
39.4%
