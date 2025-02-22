Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe- West Virginia Players to Watch
The #17 West Virginia Mountaineers (21-5, 11-4) take on the #10 TCU Horned Frogs (25-3, 13-2) on Sunday, February 23, at 11 AM CT. Here are some key players on the West Virginia team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#11 JJ Quinerly
Guard from Norfolk, Virginia. Senior
JJ Quinerly is one of the most well-rounded players in the Big 12. She is an outstanding point guard; she excels as both a scorer and a defensive presence. While she is a reliable shooter from beyond the arc, her true strength lies in her ability to navigate the lane and finish at the rim. If TCU doesn’t lock in defensively, she can take over the game.
JJ Quinerly's Season Statistics
Points
19.6
Rebounds
3.0
Assists
3.2
Field Goal %
43.1%
#32 Kyah Watson
Guard from Rapid City, South Dakota. Senior
Kyah Watson is a crucial player for this team, contributing in nearly every aspect of the game. She leads the team in rebounds, steals, and blocks, showcasing her skill and impact. Defensively, she is a major force, averaging over three steals and eight rebounds per game. Her physical style of play can punish unprepared opponents, making her a tough matchup for any team. For TCU to succeed, they must match her intensity and physicality.
Kyah Watson's Season Statistics
Points
6.3
Rebounds
8.0
Assists
1.6
Field Goal %
43.2%
#10 Jordan Harrison
Guard from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Junior
Jordan Harrison is one of the most dynamic playmakers on the Mountaineers' roster, known for her exceptional ball movement and court vision. Her quickness, high basketball IQ, and ability to control the tempo makes her a key offensive leader. In addition to facilitating the offense, she is a reliable shooter, particularly from beyond the arc. To slow down West Virginia, TCU must find a way to disrupt Harrison, as she will set the pace of the game.
Jordan Harrison's Season Statistics
Points
13.5
Rebounds
3.3
Assists
4.6
Field Goal %
45.8%
