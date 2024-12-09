Women's Basketball: No. 9 TCU Loses 52-85 to No. 3 South Carolina
No. 9 TCU women's basketball took their first loss of the season Sunday.
No. 3 South Carolina dominated the Horned Frogs by a score of 85 to 52 at Dickies Arena.
Gamecocks Play Great
South Carolina is defending national champion for a reason.
The Gamecocks put on an absolute clinic from start to finish in this one that would be extremely difficult for any team to beat.
Dawn Staley's team won this game in pretty much every statistical area.
Statistic
No. 3 South Carolina
No. 9 TCU
Field Goal %
51%
33%
Three Point %
40%
26%
Turnovers
12
20
Points Off Turnovers
30
11
Rebounds
36
26
Steals
10
5
Assists
18
11
The Frogs knew this game would be their toughest test yet, and it seemed to even exceed expectations.
Trouble for TCU
It is safe to say the Horned Frogs played their worst game of the season.
Mark Campbell's team shot just 33,3% from the field and 26.3% from three point range.
Hailey Van Lith was the only player in double figures scoring with 21 points.
TCU also totaled 20 turnovers, nearly doubling their season average of 10.4 per game. With just 11 assists on the night, that is a bad ratio.
Positive Perspective
While this loss is difficult for Frog fans, it is important to remember what this team has accomplished and the position TCU is still in.
The Horned Frogs entered the season unranked, with no predictions by anyone to be a top ten team.
Before the season started, saying that TCU would take two of three games between NC State, Notre Dame, and South Carolina would be considered a huge success.
One loss against the reigning national champions does not change the fact that TCU women's basketball can still compete for a Big 12 title and make a deep run in March.
Keeping things in perspective of the TCU program is important to realize that this loss is not the end of the world for the Frogs.
Postgame Press Conferences
Mark Campbell and Hailey Van Lith
Dawn Staley
