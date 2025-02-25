Killer Frogs

Women's Basketball Poll Watching Week 17: TCU Moves Back to the Top Ten

After going 2-0 last week, the Horned Frogs remain in the Top 10 as a winner-take-all in Waco potentially is on the horizon.

Barry Lewis

TCU Guard Donovyn Hunter earlier this month in the win over BYU. The Horned Frogs are ranked No. 10 this week in the AP Top 25 and No. 8 in the Coaches Poll.
The TCU Women's Basketball team (26-3, 14-2 Big 12) just keeps setting records. The team went 2-0 last week, with double-digit wins over Arizona State and West Virginia. In Sunday's win, the team set several program records, including most wins in a season (26), home wins in a season (18), and Big 12 wins in a season (14).

There are two games left in the regular season - the home finale versus Houston on Wednesday night and a Top-20 road game in Waco Sunday night. Baylor currently holds a half-game lead in the Big 12 standings over TCU, simply because the Bears beat K-State on Monday night. If the Frogs beat the Cougars, a team with only one conference win, then it will be a winner-take-all game on Sunday.

After this week, the Big 12 continues to have five teams ranked in both polls and another receiving votes. For the first time in more than 20 years, the Texas Longhorns are now the top team in the nation after last week's top team, Notre Dame, lost in double overtime to NC State.

Fans who have followed the Frogs all season, will notice that both Notre Dame and NC State are ranked higher than TCU, even though the Frogs beat both of those teams earlier in the season.

Big 12 Teams Ranked in Week 17 Polls

Six Big 12 teams are either ranked or receiving votes in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls.

  • TCU (26-3, 14-2) - No. 10 in the AP Top 25 and No. 8 in the Coaches Poll
  • Kansas State (25-5, 13-4) - No. 12 in the AP Top 25 and No. 16 in the Coaches Poll
  • Baylor (25-5, 13-4) - No. 19 in the AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the Coaches Poll
  • West Virginia (21-6, 11-5) - No. 17 in the AP Top 25 and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll
  • Oklahoma State (22-5, 12-4) - No. 24 in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 in the Coaches Poll
  • Utah (21-6, 12-4) - Receiving votes in both polls (28/31)

AP Top 25 - Week 17

  1. Texas (27-2), up 1
  2. UCLA (26-1), up 1
  3. Notre Dame (24-3), down 2
  4. USC (25-2), no change
  5. UConn (26-3), no change
  6. South Carolina (25-3), no change
  7. LSU (27-2), no change
  8. North Carolina (25-4), up 1
  9. NC State (22-5), up 4
  10. TCU (26-3), no change
  11. Tennessee (21-6), up 4
  12. Ohio State (23-4), down 4
  13. Oklahoma (21-6), up 3
  14. Kansas State (25-5), down 2
  15. Kentucky (21-5), down 1
  16. Duke (21-7), down 5
  17. Baylor (25-5), up 2
  18. West Virginia (21-6), down 1
  19. Maryland (21-6), up 2
  20. Alabama (22-6), down 2
  21. Oklahoma State (22-5), up 3
  22. Creighton (23-4), up 1
  23. Michigan State (20-7), down 1
  24. Florida State (22-6), previously receiving votes
  25. Louisville (19-8), previously receiving votes

Dropped from the rankings - Georgia Tech (#20), Illinois (#25)
Other Big 12 Schools receiving votes - Utah (#28)
Bold Teams = Big 12 Conference Teams

Coaches Poll - Week 17

  1. Texas (27-2), up 1
  2. UCLA (26-1), up 1
  3. USC (25-2), up 1
  4. Notre Dame (24-3), down 3
  5. UConn (26-3), no change
  6. South Carolina (25-3), no change
  7. LSU (27-2), no change
  8. TCU (26-3), up 1
  9. North Carolina (25-4), up 1
  10. NC State (22-5), up 2
  11. Tennessee (21-6), up 2
  12. Ohio State (23-4), down 4
  13. Oklahoma (21-6), up 3
  14. Kentucky (21-5), no change
  15. Duke (21-7), down 4
  16. Kansas State (25-5), down 1
  17. Maryland (21-6), up 1
  18. Baylor (25-5), up 4
  19. West Virginia (21-6), down 2
  20. Alabama (22-6), down 2
  21. Creighton (23-4), up 2
  22. Michigan State (20-7), down 1
  23. Oklahoma State (22-5), previously receiving votes
  24. Florida State (22-6), up 1
  25. South Dakota State (24-3), down 1

Dropped from the rankings - Georgia Tech (#20)
Other Big 12 Schools receiving votes - Utah (#31)
Bold Teams = Big 12 Conference Teams

