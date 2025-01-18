Women's Basketball: Stellar 1st Half Defense Helps Propel the Frogs to 19-1
TCU Women's Basketball earned their 3rd ranked win last night by beating the Utah Utes 81-73. The Frogs improved to 19-1 on the season, and 7-0 in conference play. The team has now set the record for the best conference start in the program's history. The best part about this win? The media outside of the Big 12 is starting to take notice.
Talia Goodman recently commented on the Frogs performance last night putting the record TCU has built into perspective. Goodman has been high on the Frogs since the beginning of the season, having them as high as the #5 team in the nation.
In the 81-73 win, TCU dominated with strong defensive play as TCU held the Utes to only 24 points in the 1st half. The Frogs on the other hand scored 45 as the 3-pointers were falling for TCU all night. Sedona Prince and Hailey Van Lith led the way in scoring in the win. Prince racked up 23 PTS shooting 9-14 from the floor, while Van Lith ended with 24 PTS shooting 7-19 from the floor and 3-10 from the 3-point line. Prince has now tallied 20+ PTS in 5 straight games.
Sedona Prince Final Statline
Hailey Van Lith Final Statline
FG
9-14 (23 PTS)
FG
7-19 (24 PTS)
REB
2
REB
4
AST
4
AST
3
STL
2
STL
1
Donovyn Hunter and Madison Conner were also huge factors offensively for the Frogs. Hunter ended the game with 10 PTS off the bench shooting 3-5 (2-2 3PT), while Conner had 13 PTS shooting 4-11 from the floor and 3-6 from the 3-point line. Hunter also helped in the rebounding game as Prince tied her season-low in rebounds with only 2 in the game.
Donovyn Hunter
Madison Conner
PTS
10
PTS
13
3PT %
2-2
3PT %
3-6
AST
1
AST
6
REB
5
REB
2
In the 2nd half, the Utes made their way back into the game cutting the deficit all the way down to 6 with over 5 minutes remaining. Gianna Kneepkens led the charge for Utah as the junior guard had 26 PTS against a solid TCU defense.
With Utah in reach, two Madison Conner free throws helped extend and secure TCU's lead as the defense stepped up late in the 4th quarter with back-to-back defensive stops. The defensive mistakes by Utah helped TCU get back to a 12-point lead with a little over 3 minutes remaining.
One of the biggest difference makers in this one was the FT % for each team. The Horned Frogs shot 90% from the free throw line making 18-20. The Utes made 14 of their 17 attempts at the free throw line.
TCU travels to Oklahoma State next Wednesday for their 5th ranked matchup of the year. The Cowgirls recently knocked off #17 West Virginia beating them 64-57.
Postgame Press Conferences
TCU Head Coach Mark Campbell
Guard Madison Conner, Guard Hailey Van Lith
Utah Head Coach Gavin Petersen
