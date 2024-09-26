Killer Frogs

Women's Basketball: TCU Announces 2024-25 Conference Schedule

The 18 Big 12 games TCU will play has been scheduled for the 2024-25 season.

Nicholas Girimonte

Oct 17, Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Christian University head coach Mark Campbell answers questions at the Big 12 Women s Basketball Tipoff at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images
The Big 12 announced the 2024-25 women's basketball conference schedule Thursday. Below is TCU's slate of games and when they are.

2024-25 Conference Schedule

Saturday, December 21: At UCF

Wednesday, January 1: Colorado

Saturday, January 4: Cincinnati

Tuesday, January 7: At Kansas

Saturday, January 11: At Texas Tech

Tuesday, January 14: UCF

Friday, January 17: Utah

Wednesday, January 22: At Oklahoma State

Sunday, January 26: Baylor

Sunday, February 2: At Iowa State

Wednesday, February 5: At Kansas State

Saturday, February 8: Texas Tech

Tuesday, February 11: BYU

Sunday, February 16: At Arizona

Wednesday, February 19: At Arizona State

Sunday, February 23: West Virginia

Wednesday, February 26: Houston

Sunday, March 2: At Baylor

Quick Schedule Takeaways

Lots of Sunday Games

TCU totals five conference games on Sunday, including two against their rival Baylor, a large amount.

Games on Sunday in women's basketball often signifies games that are more isolated for people to see.

This would mean that the Big 12 must value TCU as a high-level draw for fans to watch, which projects highly for the Horned Frogs to have a successful year.

Favorable Travel Schedule on Backend

The Frogs should only have to take one flight after their February 5 game at Kansas State.

Four of TCU's last seven games are at home with the road games being back-to-back contests at Arizona and Arizona State, which should only take one flight, and a road trip to Waco to end the season.

This schedule should allow the Horned Frogs to be comfortable down the stretch in the season as they plan to prepare for postseason play.

Nicholas Girimonte

NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nicholas is a student at TCU majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism. He's from the Bay Area but now calls New Braunfels, Texas home. There's nothing he likes more than watching TCU sports.

