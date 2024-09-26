Women's Basketball: TCU Announces 2024-25 Conference Schedule
The Big 12 announced the 2024-25 women's basketball conference schedule Thursday. Below is TCU's slate of games and when they are.
2024-25 Conference Schedule
Saturday, December 21: At UCF
Wednesday, January 1: Colorado
Saturday, January 4: Cincinnati
Tuesday, January 7: At Kansas
Saturday, January 11: At Texas Tech
Tuesday, January 14: UCF
Friday, January 17: Utah
Wednesday, January 22: At Oklahoma State
Sunday, January 26: Baylor
Sunday, February 2: At Iowa State
Wednesday, February 5: At Kansas State
Saturday, February 8: Texas Tech
Tuesday, February 11: BYU
Sunday, February 16: At Arizona
Wednesday, February 19: At Arizona State
Sunday, February 23: West Virginia
Wednesday, February 26: Houston
Sunday, March 2: At Baylor
Quick Schedule Takeaways
Lots of Sunday Games
TCU totals five conference games on Sunday, including two against their rival Baylor, a large amount.
Games on Sunday in women's basketball often signifies games that are more isolated for people to see.
This would mean that the Big 12 must value TCU as a high-level draw for fans to watch, which projects highly for the Horned Frogs to have a successful year.
Favorable Travel Schedule on Backend
The Frogs should only have to take one flight after their February 5 game at Kansas State.
Four of TCU's last seven games are at home with the road games being back-to-back contests at Arizona and Arizona State, which should only take one flight, and a road trip to Waco to end the season.
This schedule should allow the Horned Frogs to be comfortable down the stretch in the season as they plan to prepare for postseason play.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.