Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff Prediction: Week 8
There are two teams who are separating themselves from the rest of the field in the Big 12.
BYU and Iowa State are both 6-0 and seem to be on a collision course to face each other in Arlington for the Big 12 Championship. The Cyclones are No. 9 in the latest edition of the AP Poll, while the Cougars are No. 13. Kansas State only has one loss and plays Iowa State in the regular season finale, but the Cyclones look like the better team lately. The Wildcats may still defeat the Cyclones and earn a rematch with BYU, but as of this moment, Iowa State feels like a safer pick.
Big 12 Title Prediction: Iowa State vs. BYU
When BYU plays up to its full potential, it looks like the best team in the conference. The Cougars destroyed Kansas State 38-9 in what was one of the biggest statement wins of the year. The energy around this BYU team makes it seem like they will play that way again when it matters most.
BYU will win its first Big 12 championship and will receive the No. 4 seed in the playoff field, along with a first-round bye.
Playoff Field Prediction: The Top Four
1. Texas
The Longhorns have looked like the best team in the country for most of the year. Because of how difficult the SEC is, they will likely lose at least one game before the regular season is over. However, they will win the SEC Championship, and the winner of the SEC is almost always the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
2. Oregon
The Ducks just proved they are for real with their monumental victory over Ohio State. They may have to face the Buckeyes again in Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship, but Dan Lanning's Ducks have earned the trust to be picked for a top-four seed.
3. Clemson
The Tigers have looked like a completely different team since their blowout loss to Georgia to begin the season. When it comes down to it, Clemson is more trustworthy than Miami. The Hurricanes' head coach Mario Cristobal is known for coming up short when it matters most, while Dabo Swinney has two national championships under his belt. Advantage Clemson.
4. BYU
The winner of the Big 12 may actually have a tough time locking up the No. 4 seed. If BYU is not undefeated, there is a chance that Boise State could overtake them for the final spot for a first-round bye. The Cougars do have the argument of playing in a Power 4 conference, which could be enough to give them the edge over the Broncos.
The Rest of the Field:
5. Georgia
6. Ohio State
7. Alabama
8. Miami
9. Texas A&M
10. Notre Dame
11. Iowa State
12. Boise State
