The TCU Horned Frogs are finally back in the win column against their bitter rivals, the Baylor Bears.

In the 122nd meeting of the "Revivalry" between the two rivals separated by less than 100 miles, the Frogs would once again show why they have won the series so often as of late, and would handle the Bears, winning 17-6.

Here are my key takeaways and thoughts from the game.

Trying New Things Doesn't Always Mean They are Good

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig | TCU FOOTBALL X

With two weeks leading up to the game and myriad questions surrounding the offense, the Frogs made small tweaks during the time off, as head coach Sonny Dykes alluded to. That included a new offensive line, which featured Ben Taylor-Whitfield at left tackle, Noah McKinney at left guard, Jaheim Buchanon, Witten Van Hoy at right guard, and Kilian Registe at right tackle.

While on paper, establishing a core five and sticking with it was a good idea to start, but it did not unfortunately pay off. The Horned Frogs once again struggled to run the ball, finishing with just 33 yards on the ground, and perhaps more worrying, surrendered 10 tackles for loss and four sacks.

It's great that the Frogs were trying something new, and it's clear that something needed to happen because the past five games had proved that. The issue might just be the talent in the offensive line room, as the unit its self doesn't seem cohesive, getting beat on plays, and missing assignments.

With that said, the TCU offense did score two touchdowns and at times put together strong drives, but consistency remains the key concern for the offense. If they can get some extra push from the trenches, the offense can find a groove, as shown tonight.

Koron Hayward Is Unreal

Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) fumbles the ball as TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Koron Hayward (16) defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hayward was a critical piece of the transfer portal for the Frogs this offseason, and the Western Kentucky transfer was rather quiet in camp, establishing himself on the roster, but in games this season, he has made his presence known.

That story was no different tonight against the Bears, as he quickly established himself as one of the premier defensive players on either side of the field. He finished the contest with five tackles and three sacks, both season highs, and the most sacks by a Horned Frog since Dylan Horton in 2022.

As much as the defense has been elite, it starts with the defensive front, and with Hayward becoming a game-changing piece, it will only help the rest of the unit get their time in the backfield as well.

This is the Defense Fans Have Dreamed Of

TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover, Jr. (1) deflects a pass intended for Baylor Bears wide receiver Jayden McGowan (15) during the first half at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frog fans have waited for times like this, when they could sit back and say, "Yeah, our defense is the best in the conference," and actually mean it, rather than it being a shot because of recent play. There are even times when I can't believe the level this group has played at, and has done it consistently.

Entering the matchup against the Bears, they were a top-10 defense in points allowed per game and a top-20 defense in nearly every statistical category. They somehow were even better tonight in the Revivalry.

They were facing an offense that had shown an ability to put up plenty of points in a hurry, but that didn't matter tonight, making the Bears' offense look pedestrian, the same way they did to the BYU Cougars two weeks ago.

I wrote before the game that one of the things I would be looking for would be to see if the defense could continue their hot streak, and at this point, they look for real, and this is who they are. This is a defense that if the offense can even put up 14 to 17 points a game, you feel good about your odds to win it.

Other Thoughts From the Game

The wildcat concept with Kari Ashley was a fun wrinkle, and trying it on 3rd & 1 was risky, but failing and then opting to punt left me scratching my head. If you are trying that, on the Baylor 45-yard line, with how the Frogs' defense had played, why not go for it on fourth down too?

That first touchdown of the night to Ed Small was a nice play call. Frogs used a lot of slants on that drive and then called another that found the end zone.

Jordan Dwyer's ability to track a football is unreal; he's one of the best who can keep his eyes up and balanced on his feet to come down with a catch.

TCU offensive series went sack-fumble-tackle for loss. Need at least some positive yardage, and give the defense some time to rest.

The Jaden Craig interception was bad. He was scrambling and had guys in his face in the backfield, and he saw an open Ashley, but throwing off his back foot, he should have just thrown that one away. Instead, it zapped the momentum the Frogs had at the moment.

Overall, the Frogs get a big win, one they really needed, and I'm sure they feel a lot better since it happened in Waco against their rivals. There is still plenty to clean up, but a win is a win right now, and it was great to see the fight the roster still has.