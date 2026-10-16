TCU football travels to McLane Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, for a Big 12 rivalry game against the Baylor Bears. Coming off a bye week, the Horned Frogs need a response after their Oct. 3 loss to BYU. Can TCU right the ship against a Baylor team riding a four-game winning streak?

The Revivalry is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on FS1, with streaming available through FOX One. Below are the kickoff time, television coverage, radio information and game-day details for Saturday’s matchup in Waco.

How to Watch TCU vs Baylor Football

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at Baylor Bears

Records: TCU 2-3, 0-2 Big 12; Baylor 4-1, 2-0 Big 12

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026

Kickoff: 6 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. ET

Location: McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOX One

TCU Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM

Spanish-Language Radio: KAMV-FM 107.1-2 and KLNO-FM 94.1-2

TCU Audio Streaming: The Varsity Network App

Baylor Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network, with John Morris (play-by-play), Geff Gandy (analyst) and Bryson Jackson (sideline)

For more on the matchup, read our TCU vs. Baylor preview by the numbers.

Can TCU Respond Against Baylor After the Bye Week?

TCU FOOTBALL X

It has been a rough stretch for TCU football. The Horned Frogs enter Saturday at 2-3, a position neither the team nor its staff expected to occupy at this point in the season. A rivalry win would give TCU a much-needed boost and its first Big 12 victory.

Two weeks ago, TCU stayed within reach of a top-10 BYU team before falling 17-10. The defense gave the Frogs a chance, but the offense could not consistently provide enough support.

That balance has to improve against Baylor. TCU’s defense will again be asked to slow an opponent led by a talented quarterback, this time DJ Lagway. Our Baylor scouting report breaks down the Bears’ offensive weapons and the challenges awaiting the Frogs.

Coming off the bye, TCU’s offense needs to sustain drives and finish possessions with points. Jaden Craig and the Horned Frogs cannot keep asking their defense to carry the game while scoring opportunities slip away.

Can Craig help this offense find a rhythm in Waco? Better protection, fewer mistakes and more consistent execution would give the Frogs a chance to change the direction of their season.

Here are three things TCU needs to show against Baylor.

TCU and Baylor Player Availability

Kari Ashley and Jeremy Scott are two offensive players to monitor entering Saturday. Both were listed as probable in the Wednesday availability report covered by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Ashley has become an important target for Craig. If he is limited, TCU will need other receiving options to take on a larger role.

Kicker Kyle Lemmermann was listed as questionable in that report. Nate McCashland has handled kicking duties in his absence.

Baylor also has notable absences. Defensive lineman Devonte Tezino and wide receiver Ashton Jones were among the players listed out in the same report.

Availability designations can change before kickoff. Fans should check the latest Big 12 report for updated statuses.

Weather and Game-Day Information in Waco

Fans traveling to McLane Stadium should check the latest Waco forecast before leaving and again before kickoff. Plan ahead for parking, stadium entry and the drive along Interstate 35.

Baylor is promoting the game as “Blackout on the Brazos” and has announced drone displays between the third and fourth quarters and after the game. Fans hoping to see the postgame display should plan to remain inside McLane Stadium.

For a little rivalry-week reading before kickoff, KillerFrogs' Dear Baylor letter brings the receipts and the tissues.

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