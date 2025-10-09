A Blueprint to Wreaking Havoc Against the Wildcats
Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) will travel to the Little Apple, that is Manhattan, Kansas, for an afternoon showdown with the Kansas State Wildcats (2-3, 1-2 Big 12) on Saturday. It will be the first time in two years that these programs meet, when the Wildcats silenced the Frogs 41-3 in 2023.
While the Wildcats are coming off a crushing loss to Baylor, the Frogs will look to keep the ball rolling after Josh Hoover led TCU to its first conference win of the season against Colorado.
Bill Snyder Stadium in Manhattan will be a hostile environment, to say the least, so gear up for a fun one in the Little Apple.
Establish the Rushing Game:
It is no secret that the TCU running game has quickly become a point of concern. Against the worst rush defense in the conference in Colorado, TCU averaged just 2.7 yards per carry. With a healthy Kevorian Barnes returning, the backfield has the opportunity to wreak havoc against the Wildcats.
So, how does Kansas State’s defense square up with the TCU rushing game? Well, the Wildcats' rush defense ranks 14th in the conference, having allowed 1,006 yards. They are one of just three teams to have surrendered 1,000 yards or more rushing. Kansas State has allowed 4.0 yards per carry (9th), 167.7 yards per game (13th), and 11 rushing touchdowns (15th).
While the Wildcat defense has struggled, TCU is piecing together the puzzle to find a threatening rushing attack. With Kevorian Barnes back as the lead rusher, alternative ball carriers, including Trent Battle and Jeremy Payne, can return to their typical workloads. The Frogs' offensive line will obviously play a large role in the success of the TCU rushers, and with the season-ending knee injury to lineman Ryan Hughes, the offensive line will see a shakeup.
Contain Avery Johnson:
Avery Johnson is one of the most versatile quarterbacks in the Big 12 and will certainly pose a threat to TCU on Saturday. Johnson ranks 6th in the conference with 1,363 passing yards. He has completed 62.9% of his passes and thrown just two interceptions. While he is a strong passer, the Wildcat from Wichita is incredibly effective with his legs.
He has rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns, and ranks seventh among Big 12 quarterbacks in rushing. The TCU defense will need to get off the line quickly to pressure Johnson, while also containing him in the pocket. The Frogs must get to the quarterback in the early downs to force potential third-and-long scenarios. Kansas State converts on 37.7% of its third downs (10th) and just 43.8% of its fourth downs (14th). The Wildcats are aggressive, though, and have gone for it on fourth down 16 times, which is the third-most in the Big 12.
TCU's prior experience against mobile quarterbacks such as Kevin Jennings (SMU), Sam Leavitt (ASU), and Kaidon Salters (Colorado) will certainly help the Frogs make the transition into Saturday's game.
What’s Next?
The Horned Frogs will travel to Manhattan, Kansas to face the Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 11. Kickoff from Bill Snyder Family Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. CT, and will be televised on FOX.