How One Running Back's Return Affects the TCU Backfield
While Kevorian Barnes' return provides more stability in TCU’s backfield, it more importantly allows the other running backs to play a more complementary role.
That is not to say that Trent Battle, Jeremy Payne, Jon Denman, and Nate Palmer don’t have what it takes to be the primary running back for TCU; rather, they are better suited to play a specific role in the rushing game that is not the primary ball carrier.
TCU showed that Barnes is the primary back. While he didn’t see his first touch until 5:38 was left in the second quarter against Colorado, Barnes finished with a team-leading 16 carries for 48 yards.
While having missed two full games, Barnes remains the leading rusher. His 37 carries for 206 yards lead the Frogs, while he is averaging 5.5 yards per carry and 68.0 yards per game.
Payne has the second-most with 29 for 139 yards. Battle, although two fewer carries than Payne, has been more efficient. The senior running back has garnered 162 yards on 27 attempts for three touchdowns. That also comes in at a team-leading 5.7 yards per carry.
That’s a lot of numbers, but the point is, Battle and Payne were never meant to be primary ball carriers for the Frogs. While they had to fill Barnes’ shoes for two weeks, their role is much more suited as role players. Both Battle and Payne can be used in short-yardage situations or as third-down backs now that Barnes is healthy. It takes the workload off of players who were never supposed to be the leading backs for TCU.
Predictions for Kansas State:
Barnes’ return, though, does not mean TCU has simply found the answer. They will still need to clean up the offensive line and start getting push up front.
The offensive line has continued to be a point of concern, and with rotating pieces upfront for TCU, it may take time to find the right pieces to the puzzle.
But when it comes to the rushing game, expect the Frogs to establish the ground attack early and ambush the Wildcats with a healthy backfield.
What’s Next?
The Horned Frogs (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) will travel to Kansas State (2-3, 1-2 Big 12) to take on the Wildcats this Saturday, Oct. 11. The afternoon kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT from Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Saturday’s game will be televised on FOX.