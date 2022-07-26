TCU Football: Avila Named To Outland Trophy Watch List

TCU center Steve Avila was named to another watch list before the start of the football season. This time it was for the Outland Trophy, given at the end of each season to the nation’s top interior lineman.

The Outland Trophy is the third-oldest major college football award and is presented by the Football Writers Association of America. It was created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award; the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since. Dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually took up practice in Kansas City, Mo. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.

Last year’s award went to Jordan Davis of Georgia. Other Big 12 players on the watch list are Cooper Beebe (Kansas State), Trevor Downing (Iowa State), Jacob Gall (Baylor), Connor Galvin (Baylor), Anton Harrison (Oklahoma), Siaki Ika (Baylor), Cole Spencer (Texas Tech), Dante Stills (West Virginia), and Hunter Woodward (Oklahoma State).

A total of 89 players were named to this year’s preseason watch list. For the complete watch list, click here.

Avila was also named to the Rimington Award watch list presented to the best center.

A First-Team All-Big 12 selection and Team Captain last season, Avila started at center in 11 games while also seeing action at right guard against Texas. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the nation’s highest-graded center in Week One at 87.2, allowing zero pressures on 25 pass blocking snaps with a run blocking grade of 84.8.

Avila, who represented TCU at last week's Big 12 Media Day, will be in his third season as a starter. He started all nine games he played in 2020 with six at center, two at right tackle, and one at right guard. He was the only Horned Frog that season to start at three different positions on the offensive line.

