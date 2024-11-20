Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff Prediction: Week 13
BYU’s loss to Kansas on Saturday confirms that the Big 12 will only have one playoff team.
Colorado took care of business against Utah, while Arizona State put itself in a position to challenge BYU for a spot in the conference championship game. At this point in the season, it is starting to look like the Sun Devils are going to be facing off against the Buffaloes for a chance to go to the College Football Playoff.
Big 12 Title Prediction: Colorado vs. Arizona State
Colorado has looked like the best team in the conference for the last few weeks. BYU had been skating by against inferior opponents for several weeks, but their luck finally changed against Kansas. They will lose again this weekend against Arizona State, putting the Sun Devils in Arlington for a matchup with Colorado. The Buffaloes’ star power of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will be too much for Arizona State to deal with, in Colorado will complete one of the biggest turnarounds for any college football team this season.
Playoff Field Prediction: The Top Four
1. Oregon
The Ducks passed another test when they survived on the road against Wisconsin on Saturday. It was the eighth week that Oregon had played without a bye week. They now get to enjoy a week off before finishing their season against Washington at home.
2. Texas
Despite playing an easy schedule by SEC standards, Texas still finds itself ranked very highly in the College Football Playoff rankings every single week. It is not yet clear who will be playing for the SEC Championship because of all the complicated tiebreaker scenarios, but Texas has a great chance to win the conference and secure a first-round bye.
3. Miami
Miami still controls its own destiny in the playoff race. They will likely face off against SMU in the ACC Championship. Cam Ward would give Miami the edge in a matchup against the Mustangs.
4. Boise State
The Broncos are likely to finish the year with only one loss. Since Colorado is now projected to win the Big 12, Boise State would get the top-four seed over the two-loss Buffaloes. If Boise State can keep winning, the Broncos will be in great shape for a first-round bye.
The Rest of the Field:
5. Penn State
6. Notre Dame
7. Ohio State
8. Ole Miss
9. Georgia
10. Tennessee
11. Alabama
12. Colorado
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.