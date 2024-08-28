Big 12 Football: Week 1 Matchups and Predictions
Week 1 of the college football season has arrived. This will be the first year without Oklahoma and Texas, which forces teams to step and take their place. This year, the league now includes 16 teams after Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah joined last month.
All 16 teams are playing nonconference games. TCU is the only team this week with a road game. West Virginia and TCU both play another Power 4 program.
UNLV is playing at Houston, and the Cougars are a 2.5-point favorite, which is the closest of any game this week. The largest spread of any game is Utah hosting Southern Utah, where Utah is a 38.5-point favorite.
Big 12 Week 1 Games and Predictions
All times listed are Central Time.
UCF vs. New Hampshire
Thursday, 6 p.m., ESPN+
The Knights play their first home game against New Hampshire, with their new quarterback K.J. Jefferson from Arkansas. Running backs R.J. Harvey and Penny Boone look to be a top running back duo this year, each having 1000+ rushing yards last season. UCF opened as +33.5-point favorite and should have an easy time over the Wildcats.
Pick: UCF
#22 Kansas vs. Lindenwood
Thursday, 7 p.m., ESPN+
The Jayhawks could very well have another good start to the season. Their first test will be at West Virginia in Week 4. Going into the season, they keep star quarterback Jalon Daniels and look to be a contender for the Big 12 championship. They should cruise by Lindenwood.
Pick: Kansas
Colorado vs. North Dakota State
Thursday, 7 p.m., ESPN
Colorado looks to start off the season in the Big 12 hot with a win over North Dakota State, a consistent FCS national championship contender. Coach Prime and his team look to build off a great off season transfer portal and recruitment work. Travis Hunter is coming back from his injury and will be a large factor in the outcome of the game. The Buffalos opened as a 9.5-point favorite.
Pick: Colorado
#12 Utah vs. Southern Utah
Thursday, 8 p.m., ESPN+
Utah is looking for its first win while in the Big 12 and looks to be the team to beat this season. They kept super senior quarterback Cam Rising, which should put the team in a great position. They open as 38.5 point-favorites over Southern Utah and should win this game.
Pick: Utah
TCU at Stanford
Friday, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Coach Dykes and his team travel to Palo Alto with the hopes of recreating the magic of the 2022 season. For Stanford, this will be their first game as part of the ACC, and they hope to start the year on a positive note after not winning a single home game last year. TCU is led by quarterback Josh Hoover who threw for over 300 yards in three of his last four games. TCU opened as an 11-point-favorite over Stanford.
Pick: TCU
#8 Penn State at West Virginia
Saturday, 11:00 a.m., Fox
Yikes! This is not a good way for the Mountaineers to start the year. The Mountaineers host the Nittany Lions to start the season. Then, in two weeks, they play in the Backyard Brawl in Pittsburgh, which looks to be an all-out slugfest. West Virginia looks to repeat and build on their success of last year, while Penn State is hoping to make the expanded playoffs. Penn State should win this game in a convincing fashion, but Morgantown’s advantage may help the Mountaineers pull off a huge upset.
Pick: Penn State
#17 Oklahoma State vs. South Dakota State
Saturday, 1:00 p.m., ESPN+
This could set the tone for the year. Oklahoma State’s offseason has been stressful for head coach, Mike Gundy due to Ollie Gordon’s off the field drama. The Cowboys play Arkansas next week, which makes this game potentially a trap game due to the skill of the Jackrabbits. They hope to win the Big 12 this year after making the title game and losing to Texas, who left the conference this offseason. Oklahoma state opened as a 7-point favorite against the Jackrabbits.
Pick: Oklahoma State
Cincinnati vs. Townson
Saturday, 1:30 p.m., ESPN+
Cincinnati is coming off their worst season in the last five seasons, not only did they enter the Big 12 last year, but they also lost head coach, Luke Fickell who had previously led them to the CFP. The Bearcats are hoping to improve this year with second year head coach Scott Satterfield. They should win this week, but next week play Pittsburgh, who will not be a cake walk.
Pick: Cincinnati
Iowa State vs. North Dakota
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Matt Campbell’s squad is returning 19 starters after finishing last season 7-6. The Cyclones should breeze past this game and next week play No. 25 Iowa in the Cy-Hawk series.
Pick: Iowa State
Baylor vs. Tarleton State
Saturday, 6 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+
The Bears have a tough year ahead, they are at Utah, Colorado, Texas Tech, and West Virginia all of which are either conference championship contenders or historically hard places to play. Baylor should win this game, but next week play Utah, which could easily make them see this game as an oversite. Tarleton State went 8-3 last season and could make this interesting game. Dave Aranda is on the hot seat this year and must prove himself.
Pick: Baylor
UNLV vs. Houston
Saturday, 6 p.m., FS1
This off-season Houston hired a new head coach, Willie Fritz from Tulane. Fritz had great success in his last years at Tulane and hopes to turnaround the program. Fritz brought in a new offensive coordinator, Kevin Barbay, who was at Mississippi State last season. They should win this game but are in for a long season.
Pick: Houston
#18 Kansas State vs. UT Martin
Saturday, 6 p.m., ESPN+
This starts Kansas State journey to the Big 12 championship game, they won it two seasons ago but fell short last season. Will Howard transferred to The Ohio State, so Avery Johnson will need to step up at quarterback. They should win this game.
Pick: Kansas State
Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., CBS
The Red Raiders have 14 returning starters and look to be a dark horse candidate for the Big 12. Texas Tech should win this game with ease.
Pick: Texas Tech
BYU vs. Southern Illinois
Saturday, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
Last year was BYU’s first season in the Big 12, and it was a rude awakening. It was their worst season since 2017, and they look to bounce back, but they have a tough schedule. They should handily beat Southern Illinois, and they play an explosive SMU team next week. BYU is celebrating its 10000th football season this year and hopes to do it with success!
Pick: BYU
#21 Arizona vs. New Mexico
Saturday, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Welcome to late night football! With the addition of more West Coast teams, there should be a late night Big 12 game every week. Arizona is coming off their first ten-win season since 2014 and has high expectations this year. Quarterback Noah Fifita looks to keep improving after a fantastic Freshman season. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, Jedd Fisch left to coach for Washington. So, Brent Brennan has some large shoes to fill. Arizona should beat New Mexico, which brings New Mexico to 0-2, after their loss to Montana State.
Pick: Arizona
Arizona State vs. Wyoming
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., CBS
Arizona State is coming off back-to-back 3-9 seasons with second year head coach Kenny Dillingham. This is their first year in the Big 12 and they have a tough schedule slated for the year. They should win this game, but it will not be an easy game.
Pick: Arizona State
So, if you are counting after all that, I have the Big 12 going 15-1 to start the season. That would be a great start to the season. Football starts Thursday!
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.