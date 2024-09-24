Big 12 Football: Week 5 Matchups and Predictions
Week 5 of college football has arrived, and this week, the Big 12 plays seven games against Power 4 opponents.
Conference play is here, it’s there, it’s everywhere! There are six conference games this week. The best game is Utah versus Oklahoma State, which could be a preview of the Big 12 Championship game.
*Arizona State and West Virginia have their bye week this week.
Big 12 Week 5 Games
All times listed are Central Time.
#22 BYU at Baylor
Saturday, 11:00 a.m., FS1
BYU is coming off a huge win last week against #23 Kansas State. Jake Retzlaff is having a superb season with a 3:1 touchdown to interception, with 990 yards. He leads the team in rushing for the season as well. Neither team is extraordinarily great on offense or defense. I expect BYU to win the game at Baylor, as of now Baylor is a three-point favorite.
Pick: BYU
#20 Oklahoma State at #23 Kansas State
Saturday, 11:00 a.m., ESPN
Kansas State is coming off a terrible loss to BYU and is looking to bounce back in a big way. Oklahoma State just lost a close game to Utah and looked incapable of throwing the ball until the fourth quarter. Alan Bowman was benched for part of the Utah game and was brought back into the game in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma State is ranked 103rd in the nation against the run and Kansas State is the 16th best rush team in the nation. I think Kansas State wins this game through ground-and-pound football.
Pick: Kansas State
Colorado at UCF
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., FOX
UCF is coming off a bye after a big win at TCU. Colorado won a thriller last week at Baylor, and the winner of this game will be in first place in the conference. Shedeur Sanders has to continue off last week’s momentum for Colorado to win the game. Travis Hunter looks like he will be a top contender for the Heisman this year. He averages 12.8 yards per play while also having an interception and a forced fumble last week.
UCF averages the most rushing yards per game in the country, and the Buffs are the 83rd-best team in the country against the run. I believe the UCF rushing attack of quarterback K.J. Jefferson with running backs R.J. Harvey and Peny Boone will crush the Buffs.
Pick: UCF
TCU at Kansas
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
These teams are very even, in my opinion; both look terrible. TCU’s head coach, Sonny Dykes was ejected last week from the game after two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels had one interception all year last season and already has seven this year. He needs his offensive line to be better at pass blocking and stopping trying to force throws. TCU quarterback Josh Hoover had zero turnovers going into last week and had four last week. He has played well this season, and hopefully, he can turn things around and get back in the saddle. I think the Frogs offense wins them this game.
Pick: TCU
#18 Iowa State at Houston
Saturday, 6:00 p.m., FS1
Iowa State pummeled Arkansas State last week, and this week should look similar. The line on the game is -11 Iowa State, and I think they cover this easily.
Pick: Iowa State
Cincinnati at Texas Tech
Saturday, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2
Cincinnati blew out Houston last week in their first blow since 2017. Brendan Sorsby has played fantastic this season; he has thrown for 1055 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions. Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton has looked amazing this season as well; he has 1175 yards with twelve touchdowns and two interceptions. Tajh Brooks is looking good this season and helps keep the Red Raiders offense unpredictable.
Pick: Texas Tech
Arizona at #10 Utah
Saturday, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
Utah beat Oklahoma State in Stillwater and looks like the best team in the Big 12. Arizona has a lethal offense coming off its bye. Utah running back Micah Bernard is coming off a career-best game and should beat up on Arizona’s defense. Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson has proved he can win big games. Tetairoa McMillan is debatably the best wide receiver in the country and is the X factor for this game. If he can get separation, this game will be very interesting.
Pick: Utah
Week 5 Big Games Outside the Big 12
#15 Louisville at #16 Notre Dame
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Peacock
I take one underdog each week. Last week, Louisville proved me wrong by beating Georgia Tech by two scores. Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough has played well this season, and this game should be a good test for him. Notre Dame has struggled this season outside of the Purdue game, and I just do not believe in the Fighting Irish’s offense. I think Louisville will win this game and will continue to be a contender for the ACC championship.
Pick: Louisville
#2 Georgia at #4 Alabama
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ABC
There’s a mean machine coming in red and black to Tuscaloosa this weekend. The machine is not slowing down, either. I think Georgia will shock the country this week and beat the Crimson Tide in Bryant Denny Stadium for the first time since 2007. Carson Beck struggled against Kentucky, and the reason why is because he plays poorly against zone defense in a 4-3-4. He is very smart with the ball and has yet to throw an interception this season. Jalen Milroe has played well this season; he has thrown eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. I love the Dawgs, and this game could set the tone for the Smart/DeBoer rivalry.
Pick: Georgia
#19 Illinois at #9 Penn State
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., NBC
Illinois has continued to impress me with each game this season. Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer is playing superbly this season, and I think he will tear up the Nittany Lions' defense. Drew Allar has great statistics this season, but I still remember what Michigan’s defense did to him last season. I do not have faith in his abilities against a good Illinois defense.
Pick: Illinois
If you are counting after all that, I have the Big 12 going 7-7 to start the season. Football starts on Friday outside the conference and Saturday in the Big 12!
