Big 12 Football Week Five Results: There is Uncertainty in the Big 12
*Arizona State and West Virginia had their bye week this week.
Big 12 Week 5 Games Results
#22 BYU (5-0, 2-0) at Baylor (2-3, 0-2)
BYU came out hot and was up 31-14 going into halftime. The Cougars scored their first three drives going up 21-0.BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff threw for 216 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He threw both interceptions in the second half of the game, which allowed Baylor to cut the lead. Retzlaff led the team in rushing. BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter caught eight passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. BYU is on bye next week and Baylor plays at Iowa State.
Result: BYU beat Baylor 34-28.
#20 Oklahoma State (3-2, 0-2) at #23 Kansas State (4-1, 1-1)
Kansas State proved that last week may have been a fluke against BYU. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson threw for 259 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II had a more prevalent role this week. He had 96 all purpose yards. Kansas State running back D.J. Giddens averaged 12.5 yards per carry and rushed for 187 yards with one touchdown on 15 attempts. Oklahoma State plays West Virginia next week, and Kansas State plays at Colorado.
Result: Kansas State beat Oklahoma State 42-20.
Colorado (4-1, 2-0) at UCF (3-1, 1-1)
UCF looked lost on the field. UCF had two lost fumbles and two interceptions. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders threw for a 75% completion accuracy with 290 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. UCF quarterback K.J. Jefferson accounted for three turnovers while throwing for 284 yards and two touchdowns. Colorado star player Travis Hunter caught nine passes for 89 yards with a touchdown and caught an interception, while on defense. UCF was held to 183 rushing yards, where this season they have averaged over 250 yards per game rushing. Colorado took advantage of the Knights's poor secondary. Next week, Colorado plays Kansas State and UCF plays Florida.
Result: Colorado beat UCF 48-21.
TCU (3-2, 1-1) at Kansas (1-4, 0-2)
TCU won a much-needed game this week. TCU quarterback Josh Hoover continued his success throwing for 356 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. TCU wide receiver Jack Bech is establishing himself as a top receiver in the nation. He caught ten balls for 131 yards and two touchdowns. TCU punt returner J.P. Richardson returned an 89-yard punt to the house for the go-ahead score. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for 179 yards with one interception and one touchdown. TCU did a much better job this week controlling the run. TCU plays Houston next week, and Kansas plays at Arizona State.
Result: TCU beat Kansas 38-27.
#18 Iowa State (4-0, 1-0) at Houston (1-4, 0-2)
Iowa State covered this game and shut out Houston. Iowa State Rocco Becht threw for 153 yards and a touchdown. Cyclones running back Abu Sama III ran for 101 yards and a touchdown. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell now has the most wins of any head coach at the university. Houston was one for ten on third downs this week. Houston plays at TCU next week and Iowa State plays Baylor.
Result: Iowa State beat Houston 20-0.
Cincinnati (3-2, 1-1) at Texas Tech (4-1,2-0)
Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby has played fantastic this season, he threw for 426 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. This was his first interception of the season. Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton played brilliantly in their loss this week, he threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers. He now has fourteen touchdowns on the year to just two interceptions. Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Cincinnati plays at UCF next week and Texas Tech plays at Arizona.
Result: Texas Tech beat Cincinnati 44-41.
Arizona (3-1, 1-1) at #10 Utah (4-1, 1-0)
The Big 12 is madness this season. Anybody can beat anybody on any given week. Arizona quarterback Noah Fafita threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Tetairoa McMillan, despite the victory, only had fifty receiving yards. Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson did not look like himself this week, throwing for a 50% completion accuracy with 280 yards a touchdown and two interceptions. The Wildcats stopped the Utes on downs during two different drives. Utah is on bye next week, and Arizona hosts Texas Tech
Result: Arizona beat Utah 23-10.
This week, I was 6-2 on the Big 12, bringing my season record to 50-14.
