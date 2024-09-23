Big 12 Football Week Four Results- The Week of Chaos
Week 4 of college football has been played, and this week, the Big 12 played seven games against Power 4 opponents.
This week was full of upsets including Michigan beating USC and BYU destroying Kansas State. TCU had a rude awakening against SMU and needs to reevaluate for next week.
*Arizona and UCF have their bye week this week.
Big 12 Week 4 Games
Houston (1-3, 0-1) at Cincinnati (3-1, 1-0)
Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield got his first Power 4 victory at home in a decisive victory this week. Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby played well; he now has eight touchdowns to zero interceptions this season, with two this week. He ran for another as well. This is Cincinnati’s first shutout since 2018 against Navy. Next week, Houston hosts Iowa State, and Cincinnati travels to Texas Tech.
Result: Cincinnati beat Houston 34-0.
Kansas (1-3, 0-1) at West Virginia (2-2, 1-0)
This game went down to the wire, with West Virginia coming from behind and winning. West Virginia beat Kansas 32-28. Mountaineers quarterback Garret Greene led the team in passing and rushing. Kansas running back Devin Neal ran for 110 yards and a touchdown in their loss. Next week, Kansas faces TCU, and WVU is on a bye.
Result: West Virginia beat Kansas 32-28.
Arkansas State (2-2, 2-0) at #20 Iowa State (3-0, 0-0)
The Cyclones easily covered the 21-point spread and dominated. Iowa State faces Baylor next week.
Result: Iowa State beat Arkansas State 52-7.
Arizona State (2-2, 0-1) at Texas Tech (3-1, 0-1)
These teams are very even, in my opinion, and the score shows it. ASU's win over Mississippi State looks less impressive after the Bulldogs lost to both Toledo and Florida. ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt threw for 282 yards and one interception in their loss. Sun Devils Running back Cam Skattebo led the team in both rushing and receiving with 177 all-purpose yards. Behren Morton threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Tahj Brooks rushed for 117 on 27 carries. Arizona State is on bye next week, and Texas Tech plays Cincinnati.
Result: Texas Tech beat ASU 30-22.
#12 Utah (4-0, 2-0) at #14 Oklahoma State (3-1, 0-1)
Utah's backup quarterback Isaac Wilson played well enough this week. He threw for one touchdown and two interceptions with 203 yards through the air. Cowboys star running back Ollie Gordon II has been a ghost of himself this season, he had 42 yards on 11 attempts. Utah running back Micah Bernard rushed for a career-high 182 yards. Quarterback Alan Bowman threw for the fewest yards in a game this season with 206 yards. He threw one touchdown and two interceptions as well.
The biggest takeaway from this game is that the Cowboys benched Alan Bowman after a lackluster first half, and then he returned late in the fourth. In his return, he threw for two touchdowns. Mike Gundy said after the game, “Offensively, we were awful… We couldn’t get any quarterback play, and then all of a sudden, late in the game, we start playing better at quarterback.”.
Result: Utah beat Oklahoma State 22-19.
TCU (2-2, 0-1) at SMU (3-1, 0-0)
Disaster. That’s the best way to describe this game. Nothing went right for TCU. SMU had three non-offensive touchdowns, and TCU head coach Sonny Dykes was ejected from the game. This is the first time he has ever been ejected from a game in his 165-game tenure at different programs around the country. The Mustangs had 17 points in the final two minutes of the first half. TCU quarterback Josh Hoover had four turnovers after not having a single one all season. SMU ran for 238 yards, whereas TCU had 65. This stat shows both TCU’s inability to stop the rush and how bad the team’s rushing attack is. TCU plays at Kansas next week and SMU plays FSU.
Result: TCU lost to SMU 42-66
Baylor (2-2, 0-2) at Colorado (3-1, 1-0)
In my Power Rankings last week, I put Baylor at #12 and Colorado at #11 in the Big 12, and I hit the nail on the head. The game went down to the final play in regulation time to put the game into overtime. I still question Coach Deion Sanders' ability to coach, but regardless, his team pulled away with a win this week. Shedeur Sanders had a great game. He threw for 341 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers. Travis Hunter had seven receptions for 130 yards and kept his Heisman campaign hopes alive. The Buffs student section rushed the field at the end of regulation and took the PAT post down, then stormed the field once the game was won. Colorado plays at UCF next week, and Baylor plays BYU.
Result: Colorado beat Baylor 38-31.
#13 Kansas State (3-1, 0-1) vs. BYU (4-0,1-0)
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson threw for 130 yards with two inceptions with no touchdowns this week. This was his worst game of the season. BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff played very well. He completed 71% of passes and threw for two touchdowns. BYU may have had the best punt return I have ever seen. I think this game was the most surprising game of the week.
Result: BYU beat Kansas State 38-9.
Big Games Outside the Big 12 - Week 4
#24 Illinois(4-0,0-0) at #22 Nebraska(3-1, 0-0)
Illinois's passing attack led by Luke Altmyer looked great this week, he threw for 215 yards and four touchdowns with a 78% competition accuracy. Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola played well, but alas, not well enough, he threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. The game went overtime and stayed interesting. This is the first time Illinois has started off 4-0 since 2011.
Result: Illinois beat Nebraska 31-24.
Georgia Tech (3-2, 1-0) at #19 Louisville (4-0, 1-0)
My anger for Georgia Tech remains. It is rare I cheer for the team, and they disappointed me. Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King led the team in both passing and rushing. He rushed for one touchdown and threw for zero. Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns in their win. He threw a go ahead touchdown in the third, where after the Georgia Tech offense did not score.
Result: Louisville beat Georgia Tech 31-19.
#9 USC (2-1, 0-1) at #18 Michigan (3-1, 1-0)
Wow, this is the least passing yards I have seen a non- triple option quarterback throw for in a win ever. Michigan quarterback Alex Orji threw for 32 yards and rushed for 43. Michigan running back Kalel Mullings rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns. USC's quarterback Miller Moss threw fifty-one passes! He threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.
Result: Michigan beat USC 27-24
#6 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0) at #15 Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1)
Josh Heupel won in his return to Norman, where he won a National Championship in 2000. He was fired from the team offense as their offensive coordinator in 2014, which proved they may have made the wrong decision. OU quarterback Jackson Arnold was benched during the game. Both teams struggled offensively, and the Sooners' leading rusher had 12 rushing yards.
Result: Tennessee beat Oklahoma 25-15.
This week, I was 4-4 on the Big 12, bringing my season record to 44-12. Outside the Big 12, I am 4-3. Now, we turn our attention toward week 5 of the season.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.