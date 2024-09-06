Big 12 Game of the Week: Arkansas @ No. 16 Oklahoma State
This week's slate does not have very many intriguing matchups across the Big 12 conference. However, there is one game in particular that is interesting for many reasons.
The Arkansas Razorbacks travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma for a nonconference showdown with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. There is a lot at stake in this matchup.
The Cowboys believe that they are poised for a playoff spot in the new 12-team format and are looking to make a statement by beating an SEC team. The SEC is widely considered to be the best conference in college football, so a win over one of its teams would almost certainly boost the playoff resume of a team like Oklahoma State.
On the other hand, Arkansas is fighting to save their head coach's job. Sam Pittman is on the hot seat after finishing 4-8 a season ago. One thing Pittman has done to try and save his job is bring in Bobby Petrino as his offensive coordinator. Petrino, the former Arkansas head coach, is known for having a great offensive mind. His unit impressed in Week 1 versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff as the Razorbacks won 70-0 and scored a touchdown on all 10 of their drives.
The Cowboys got off to a slower start, beating South Dakota State 44-20. Cowboys' quarterback Alan Bowman passed for 245 yards and two touchdowns, while star running back Ollie Gordon II rushed for 126 yards and three scores.
Gordon will be the key to Oklahoma State's game plan against Arkansas, just like he will be in every game for the rest of the season. If Arkansas cannot stop him, it's going to be a long day for the Razorbacks. For the Cowboys, they will need to keep Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green in check. He is a 6-foot-6, 230-pound physical specimen who has a great arm and a powerful running ability. He and Gordon will be the two most important players to watch.
This game will be a great measuring stick for how good Oklahoma State is. The Cowboys are supposed to be one of the best teams in the Big 12. Frog fans can tune into this game at 12 ET on ABC and see if the Cowboys can survive this early season test.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.