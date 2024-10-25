Big 12 Game of the Week: Colorado vs. Cincinnati
Going into the season, the expectations for Colorado and Cincinnati were different.
Not many believed in Cincinnati and second-year head coach Scott Satterfield. During his first year coaching the Bearcats, they went 3–9 and showed very little signs of life. On the other side, Colorado was coming off head coach Deion Sanders’ first season which had a lot of fanfare but little success. But at this point in the season, both teams are 5–2 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
Both of these teams need wins to stay in the race for the Big 12 title. A second loss in conference play could eliminate either of these teams. As a result, the matchup between the Bearcats and the Buffaloes is the best of the weekend in the conference.
The quarterback matchup is one to watch between Shedeur Sanders and Brendan Sorsby. Sanders has the number one passer rating in the Big 12 at 161.56, and Sorsby has the second-best at 152.08. This game provides a chance to see two of the conference's best quarterbacks go head-to-head.
One of Cincinnati's most potent weapons on offense is their tight end Joe Royer. He leads all Big 12 tight ends with 32 catches for 387 yards. He is closing in on Travis Kelce's single-season school record for receptions by a tight end. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar had 45 catches in 2012 to set the current record.
On the other side, Travis Hunter is continuing his Heisman campaign, although he is playing through an injured shoulder. He is the Buffaloes’ best receiver and best cornerback. Hunter is a truly special talent who is worth watching play every single week, regardless of his opponent.
This game would be intriguing even if it didn't have such big conference championship implications, but the fact that it serves as a de facto elimination game between these two teams makes it all the more interesting.
