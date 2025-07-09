Big 12 Media Days: Sonny Dykes Addresses Media at The Star in Frisco
Sonny Dykes took the stage in Frisco on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the state of his team heading into the new season. His time behind the mic was short, but he touched on a variety of topics, including his offense's run game and expectations for the new year.
Dykes wasted no time in emphasizing the importance of winning the ground game. The Horned Frogs ranked near the bottom nationally with 113.9 run yards per game and were middle of the pack in stopping the run, allowing just over 160 rush yards per game. Based on Dykes' comments, Nate Palmer seems to be the most likely running back to step into the starter role. Palmer, who redshirted in 2024, ran the ball 10 times for 30 yards in TCU's bowl win over Louisiana. Dykes also mentioned Jeremy Payne, whom he called TCU's best runner in 2024, and Trent Battle as running backs who could see an increased role in 2024.
"Our offense works at a really, really high level when we can run the ball," Dykes said. "We've got to finish runs and play more physical than we did last year at that position.... I think a big part of our success this year is going to be determined by how well we run the football."
Another important factor heading into 2024, perhaps the most important one, is quarterback Josh Hoover. Dykes complimented Hoover's arm talent and his ability to make those around him better.
"He throws the ball as well as any quarteraback I've coached, and I've been fortunate enough to coach some good ones," Dykes said. "Number one overall pick (Jared Goff) and a Super Bowl MVP (Nick Foles). Guys like that have gone on to have a lot of success at the next level. He's right there in terms of ability to throw the football."
Dykes also talked about a much-improved defense; one that would hopefully take the pressure off of his quarterback.
"I think we're going to be better defensively," Dykes said. "That takes a lot of pressure off of him to go out there and have to score 40-50 points to win. We are not going to have to do that."
In 2024, TCU's offense averaged just over 33 points per game, while the defense allowed an average of 24.6 points per game. Hoover and the offense put up at least 34 points in three of the team's four losses, which, obviously, is an indictment on the team's defense last season.
TCU won eight games in the regular season last year, missing out on the Big 12 Championship game for the second straight year. The program expects to be back in 2025, and anything else, in Dykes' eyes, would be a disappointment.
"I think we're at a point with the program right now where if we're not in the Big 12 Championship Ganme, it's probably not a successful season," Dykes said. That's where we want to be. We think we're a team that, year in and year out, should be in the Big 12 title hunt."