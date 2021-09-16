Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 2

Welcome to our initial weekly Power Rankings of the Big 12 schools. Our list is determined by a group that includes die-hard fans of all the schools in the conference.

10. Kansas (1-1)

Lost to #17 Coastal Carolina, 49-22

Yes, their fans were excited after Week 1 – so excited that they stormed the field. Yes, in Kansas, they stormed the field after beating South Dakota. Then they headed East to the teal field of the Chanticleers. Coastal Carolina had one of the breakthrough seasons last year and looks to be on track to have another successful season. They easily rolled over the Jayhawks.

9. Texas Tech (1-1)

Beat Stephen F. Austin, 28-22

Hey Red Raiders, he’s your guy. You wanted in back in Lubbock. Welcome to Sonny Cumbie Era (again!). Frog fans spent the last several seasons yawning about the offense under Cumbie. Yes, Tech won and has started out 2-0. They looked promising in Week 1 in a neutral site win over Houston. However, they struggled at home against SFA. Can tortillas be tossed out of frustration, not just jubilation? Asking for a friend because there may be a lot of it this season.

8. West Virginia (1-1)

Beat Long Island University, 66-0

They had a great game at home. But it was to an FCS school founded by a cereal magnate. Wake me when we need to be impressed. The ‘Eers didn’t look great to start the season losing to Maryland.

7. Baylor (2-0)

Beat Texas Southern 66-7

Yes, the Bears are 2-0. They dominated their FCS opponent at home. Much like the Frogs did in Week 1. But at least Duquesne was a contender in their league. Texas Southern hasn’t won in three years.

6. #15 Texas (1-1)

Lost to Arkansas 40-21

The good news for the fans from Austin is that Rice comes to town this week. Gives them a week to right the ship. Because that ship nearly sank in Fayetteville last weekend. Texas is back….back out of the Top 25. It seems Texas was the only school to embarrass two conferences on Saturday Woo Pig Sooie!

5. Oklahoma State (2-0)

Beat Tulsa 28-23

Another 2-0 team, which is a good start. We’ve seen this before though. They start out undefeated, then a few games in it’s the Poke Choke. They struggled in both of their wins, but still a win is a win. Their offense needs a spark in the coming weeks.

4. Kansas State (2-0)

Beat Southern Illinois, 31-23

That other purple team started the season strong. They came to JerryWorld in Arlington and had a completely dominating performance against a Power Five team in Stanford. Then they head home and struggled against Southern Illinois. They were up by only one point to start the 4th Quarter. They did lose their starting QB to a non-contact injury. If he is out for the season, or even a few weeks, this could be an issue for the Wildcats.

3. #9 Iowa State (1-1)

Lost to #10 Iowa 27-17

It was the annual Cyhawk game. This year it was in Ames. It was the College GameDay site. Iowa went ahead midway through the 2nd Quarter and didn’t look back. Though the Hawkeyes won, Iowa State showed some promise, especially on the defense side of the ball. They aren’t going anywhere this season. That Black Friday game in Ames this year looms large.

2. TCU (2-0)

Beat California 34-32

As TCU Hall of Famer Shannon Brazzell said on the KillerFrogs podcast this week, “2-0. That’s all that matters.” The Frogs have a bye week to get some players healthy (Please, please, please let it be Noah Daniels. Our defense needs him!). Good news is that our two sophomore beasts looked very promising. Just keep feeding Quentin Johnson and Zach Evans.

1. #4 Oklahoma (2-0)

Beat Western Carolina 76-0

After a scare in Week 1 when the Sooners looked sluggish against Tulane, they came out and just demolished their FCS opponent. Sooners scored less than four minutes into the game and went pedal to the metal after that. They clearly are the team to the beat in the league this year. Good luck everyone.

