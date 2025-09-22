Big 12 Swag Rankings: TCU Cracks the Top 3 with Best Threads in Week Four
The Big 12 has some of the sharpest threads in college football. Each week, we break down the best threads across the conference and separate the standouts from the forgettable fits.
The rankings will be split into two categories:
- Home Jerseys of the Week – showcasing the best looks when teams defend their turf.
- Away Jerseys of the Week – showcasing the cleanest road fits.
Last week’s winners were West Virginia for home jersey of the Week and Utah for away jersey of the Week.
And because every week deserves a crown jewel, we’ll close out by naming the Overall Best Uniform of the Week, the fit that turned heads, popped on the field, and maybe even broke the internet.
Last weeks overall winner went to West Virginia, because they look took me back to some of their greats, like Geno Smith and Tavon Austin, and reminded me of their dominance. This uniform combo has been around for a while and never fails, which is why it earns this week’s top spot.
The Big 12 is loaded with iconic looks and bold alternates, so expect debates, disagreements, and plenty of passionate fan takes. That’s the fun part, uniforms aren’t just clothes, they’re part of the culture.
For Week 4 of the 2025 season, the TCU Horned Frogs made another statement with a very nice combination of a white jersey, all-white pants, and white helmets in their final matchup against SMU in the Battle for the Iron Skillet .
The combination featured crisp white cleats and helmets, giving a modern, bold twist to a clean, minimalist look. Thoughtful details, such as the TCU logo, the "Texas Strong" sticker at the back and base of the collar, and the "Carter Boys" inscription on the back, paid tribute to the program’s history while keeping the design fresh. Their whiteout uniforms are hard to beat.
The TCU uniforms once again drew attention across college football. Where did the Horned Frogs rank in the Week 4 Threads uniform rankings?
Home Thread Rankings:
1. Kansas- I don’t know what it is, but I love their Dark Mode threads. Something about them just gets me hyped. The sleek black look with those bold blue and yellow accents really pops. It’s modern, sharp, and impossible to ignore.
2. Colorado- Ever since Coach Prime took over, Colorado’s blackout uniforms have been one of the cleanest looks in college football. The all-black fit with gold and white accents is sharp and perfectly coordinated, and the unique pant design makes them stand out. It's definitely one of the most unique looks in the game.
3. TCU—TCU’s all-white uniforms are as clean as they get. The white jersey with purple accents and that crisp helmet design give off a classic yet bold vibe. TCU consistently has some of the best uniform combos in the Big 12, honestly, in all of college football. This was just another example of greatness for the Horned Frogs.
4. Oklahoma State- The top four spots this week are so close that any of them could’ve been higher or lower. I’ve got to say, I absolutely love Oklahoma State’s blackout uniforms. The orange and black just hit different. They are tough, bold, and eye-catching. That black jersey with orange accents really stands out and sets them apart from the other orange schools.
5. Baylor- The dark gray with yellow lettering is definitely underrated, but the simplicity doesn't quite stack up against some of the more vibrant looks other teams rolled out. I'm not the biggest fan of the matte finish either. If they added a little Oregon-style flair, maybe mix in some green with the yellow, I'd be all in. As it stands, it's not a bad uniform at all; it's just middle of the pack for me this week.
6. Utah- The red jersey paired with the white helmet is bold, but the overall design feels like it’s missing something. Compared to last week’s great look, this one was a bit of a letdown. Still, it’s a solid, respectable uniform.
7. UCF- Sorry, UCF fans, but this week’s jerseys just felt a little off to me. The black with gold accents is solid, but the overall design doesn’t feel as coordinated as it could be. With a few tweaks, it could definitely look sharp, but right now it comes across more like a knockoff Colorado look than something uniquely UCF.
Away Thread Rankings:
1. West Virginia- Once again, I've got West Virginia at the top of the pack. The white jersey with navy pants and those vibrant yellow accents make for a striking, distinct look. Their colors are just flat-out great, and they've used them really well this season. Honestly, it was tough choosing between WVU and Texas Tech this week; either one could've been this week's top pick.
2. Texas Tech- This might be my favorite Texas Tech look yet. The white jersey with red and black accents has that clean, icy vibe that adds a unique flair. It looked great on the field, and it looks even better when the Red Raiders are winning.
3. BYU- BYU’s uniforms have a clean, classic vibe that I really like. They don’t bring a ton of flash, but that’s not always a bad thing. The white jersey with blue pants is very sharp. It just doesn’t quite have the same visual punch as some of the other looks this week. However, it is still a great uniform.
4. Arizona State- I’m going to be honest, I wasn’t a huge fan of Arizona State’s color combo this week. It just looked a little off to me. Though if it’s your team’s colors, I can see why you’d like it more. The white jersey with gold pants and maroon accents does bring a vibrant, sunny aesthetic, and it’s definitely noticeable and unique. It’s just not one of my personal favorites.
Arizona, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, and Kansas State all had Week Four byes and are not in this week's rankings.
Overall Week Winner: Kansas
Kansas earned the top ranking this week due to its "Dark Mode Threads" uniform, which features a sleek black design with bold blue and yellow accents. The combination creates a modern, striking look that stands out on the field, enhanced by the vibrant contrast. It was a great look and I am sure you noticed it just like me.