Previewing the TCU Horned Frogs Matchup vs. SMU Mustangs
The TCU Horned Frogs are 2-0. After handling business against FCS opponent the Abilene Christian Wildcats, they prepare for the 104th and potentially final meeting in their long-time rivalry against the SMU Mustangs.
In what has been dubbed the "Fort Worth vs. Dallas" rivalry, made famous in recent years after the Horned Frogs hired head coach Sonny Dykes away from them in 2021, and immediately leading his new team to a national championship appearance, the bitterness between the two teams is at an all-time high.
After last season's fiery contest, including an ejection for Dykes, and the highest scoring game between the two teams, what can fans expect one final time?
Who Are The Mustangs?
Rhett Lashlee's squad is coming off its first college football playoff appearance, where it lost 38-10 in the opening round to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Quarterback Kevin Jennings threw three interceptions in the contest, and the team was never able to regain its footing.
He has rebounded to start the 2025 season, throwing for 836 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 70.45 percent completion percentage. Romello Brinson and Jalen Cooper have been his most targeted receivers, with 314 and 230 yards, respectively. On the ground, they have a pair of 100-plus yard runners in TJ Harden and Chris Johnson Jr., with Harden leading the team with 256.
On defense, they are 90th in the country with 29 points per game allowed, and 188th in yards allowed with 464.5. Teams are throwing the ball 56.71 percent of the time, which is 120th in the country, a mark that should give Horned Frog fans confidence with Josh Hoover at the helm.
One Last Ride
In the 104th meeting between the bitter rivals, the past 10 seasons tell the whole story of the rivalry. Historically, it has been dominated by the Frogs, who lead the series 53-43-7. Since 2000, they have been 18-5, including two of those losses to their own head coach in 2019 and 2021.
In 2024, the game didn't go the way the Frogs wanted. They lost 66-42 after being down 17-0 after the first quarter. It was a sloppy game in Dallas that got even more out of hand after Dykes was ejected. It marked the highest number of combined points between the two with 108, and the most points scored by SMU, which was four higher than the Frogs have scored against them all-time, with 62.
Now, with what could be the final meeting between the neighboring schools, the Horned Frogs are ready and eager to get their last conference game under their belt before traveling to Arizona for their first conference game against the Sun Devils.
The Horned Frogs will host the Mustangs on Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. CT