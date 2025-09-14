Big 12 Swag Rankings: TCU Cracks the Top 3 with Best Threads in Week Three
Welcome to the Big 12's real power rankings: style over stats
The Big 12 has some of the sharpest threads in college football. We’re rolling out a brand-new weekly feature: Big 12 Uniform Rankings. Each week, we’ll break down the best threads across the conference and separate the standouts from the forgettable fits.
The rankings will be split into two categories:
- Home Jerseys of the Week – showcasing the best looks when teams defend their turf.
- Away Jerseys of the Week – showcasing the cleanest road fits.
And because every week deserves a crown jewel, we’ll close out by naming the Overall Best Uniform of the Week, the fit that turned heads, popped on the field, and maybe even broke the internet.
The Big 12 is loaded with iconic looks and bold alternates, so expect debates, disagreements, and plenty of passionate fan takes. That’s the fun part—uniforms aren’t just clothes, they’re part of the culture.
For Week 3 of the 2025 season, the TCU Horned Frogs made a statement with a very nice combination of a purple jersey, all-white pants, and white helmets in their matchup against Abilene Christian.
The combination featured crisp white cleats and helmets, giving a modern, bold twist to a clean, minimalist look. Thoughtful details, such as the TCU logo, the "Texas Strong" sticker at the back and base of the collar, and the "Carter Boys" inscription on the back, paid tribute to the program’s history while keeping the design fresh.
The TCU uniforms once again drew attention across college football. Where did the Horned Frogs rank in the Week 3 Threads uniform rankings?
Home Thread Rankings:
1. West Virginia – The Mountaineers have some of the cleanest and freshest uniforms in the Big 12, and they didn’t disappoint under the home lights. The navy and gold combo brings that classic WVU look with just enough flash to stand out. I’m a fan.
2. TCU – The Horned Frogs have always had some of the best uniforms out there. When they dropped the spikes, they lost a little bit of that edge, but their look is still right up there with the best in college football. Their color combos are unmatched, and they always stand out. This week’s purple and white combo was super clean and made for a great first home game look. It even looked good against ACU, which is also a purple team.
3. Texas Tech – The Red Raiders have always had some of the most unique uniforms in the Big 12, and in my opinion, some of the best. When they’re winning, the look just hits even harder. This week’s black, white, and red mix was a great combo, with the red and black really popping under the stadium lights. The black-and-red pairing is intimidating and sharp, a perfect look for the Red Raiders.
4. Arizona – I absolutely love the uniforms Arizona wore this week. They’re tough and give off a clean, sharp look. I’m not a huge fan of the all-red “A” on the helmet, it could use a little more blue to really pop. However, overall, the vibe is distinct and definitely gives off that desert feel.
5. Arizona State – The maroon and gold are a traditional, strong look, but in my opinion, it’s a bit busy. It may even be a little too much at times. That’s why they land in the middle of the pack this week. Overall, it’s a solid uniform, just not one of my favorites.
6. Baylor – The Bears always rock that distinct green-and-gold combo, and I’ll be honest I’m not the biggest fan of the colors. However, when it’s paired right, it can look solid, but other times it just falls flat on the field. Still, there’s no mistaking it’s Baylor when you see them out there.
7. Houston - The Cougars are mostly a red team, which can work, but this week’s all-red look was a bit much. It’s not very unique either, kind of basic. If they added a little more detail or contrast, it could be a really sharp look.
8. Cincinnati - The bold black, red, and white just didn’t hit this week in my opinion. It felt a little off and kind of generic. Cincinnati usually has better combos, but this one just wasn’t it.
Away Thread Rankings:
1. Utah – I love the Utes’ uniform combos this week. They’re simple, clean, and unique. The crisp white with red accents and the black helmet all tie together perfectly while staying true to the brand. This week, they earn the top spot on the road.
2. Colorado – Colorado has always brought fresh road threads under Coach Sanders, and they didn’t disappoint this week. The white with gold and black trim popped really nicely and made for a clean, standout look.
3. Kansas State – Kansas State has always had uniforms that immediately scream “K-State.” I find them a bit basic, but they’re undeniably unique to the program. This week’s silver-and-white look shone and was far from the worst on the road.
4. Iowa State – I hated putting Iowa State at the bottom for away uniforms this week, because it’s not a bad look at all. There just weren’t a lot of road Big 12 teams this week. Their color contrast felt a little off, but it wasn’t terrible. They land at the lowest spot this week, but don’t expect that to be the case every week.
BYU, Kansas, Oklahoma State, and UCF all had Week Three byes and are not in this week's rankings.
Overall Week Winner: West Virginia
This week’s Mountaineers look took me back to some of their greats, like Geno Smith and Tavon Austin, and reminded me of their dominance. This uniform combo has been around for a while and never fails, which is why it earns this week’s top spot.