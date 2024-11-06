Big 12 Week 10 Results: UCF Decimated Arizona
Week 10 of college football was full of great games and upsets. Houston's win over Kansas State was the biggest upset of the weekend.
Week 10 exclusively featured conference play! There were five conference games, two of which the underdogs won. TCU versus Baylor came down to the wire and was a fantastic game!
*Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas, Utah, and West Virginia have their second bye weeks this week.
Big 12 Week 10 Results
Arizona (3-6, 1-5) at UCF (4-5. 2-4)
Arizona was held to five rushing yards. Their leading rusher, Kendrick Reescano, had 8 carries for 20 yards. Arizona had one first down by rushing the ball; UCF had 17. UCF had 602 total yards, and Arizona had 261. Arizona quarterback Noah Fafita threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns. This is his second game in a row with no interceptions, and he is trending in the right direction. UCF running back RJ Harvey ran for 184 yards and three touchdowns. UCF had a new starting quarterback this week, Dylan Rizk, who threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Rizk is the fourth quarterback to start in the last five games. At the end of the first quarter, Rizk threw a 48-yard Hail Mary. Arizona has their second bye week next week, and UCF will travel to Arizona.
Result: UCF beat Arizona 56-12.
#17 Kansas State (7-2, 4-2) at Houston ( 4-5, 3-3)
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Houston trailed 10-19. They answered with 14 points and a 41-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Zeon Chriss. Chriss was 11-for-11 for 103 yards and a touchdown. He also led the team in rushing; he ran for 75 yards and a touchdown. Houston's defense shut down Kansas State running back DJ Giddens. He has been one of the top rushers around the country. Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson threw two interceptions. Kansas State and Houston both have their second bye weeks next week.
Result: Houston beat Kansas State 24-19.
Texas Tech (6-3, 4-2) at #11 Iowa State (7-1, 4-1)
Texas Tech spoiled Iowa State's undefeated season! Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks ran for 122 yards and a touchdown in their win. Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton is coming back off an injury and threw for 237 yards and a pair of touchdowns and interceptions. Red Raider's wide receiver Josh Kelly caught eight balls for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht threw for his season high in yards this week. He threw for 332 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Cyclones' wide receiver Jayden Higgins caught ten passes for 149 yards and one touchdown. Iowa State kicker Kyle Konrardy shanked a 51-yard kick to win the game with 5:24 left. Iowa State plays Kansas next week, and Texas Tech will host Colorado.
Result: Texas Tech beat Iowa State 23-22.
Arizona State (6-2, 3-2) at Oklahoma State ( 3-6, 0-6)
ASU running back Cam Skattebo just had the best game of his career. He accounted for 274 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 153 yards and a touchdown; the rest he received. Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns. The Sun Devils nearly doubled the Cowboys in yards. Arizona State outgained Oklahoma State 529 to 270. Oklahoma State plays at TCU next week, and ASU plays UCF at home.
Result: Arizona State beat Oklahoma State 42-21.
TCU at Baylor
Both teams' players played very well and left everything on the field. Neither team had a turnover, and their offenses thrived in the second half. Baylor running back Bryson Washington ran for 196 yards and four touchdowns. Baylor averaged 5.8 yards per carry; for Horned Frog fans, this game was tough to watch at times. Baylor just kept running the ball, and TCU could not find an answer to stop them. TCU quarterback Josh Hoover threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for a touchdown as well. He played one of his best games of the season. Horned Frogs wide receiver Jack Bech caught five passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. TCU plays Oklahoma State next week, and Baylor has its second bye week.
Result: Baylor beat TCU 37-34.
Week 10 Big Games Outside the Big 12
#4 Ohio State ( 7-1, 4-1) vs #3 Penn State ( 7-1, 4-1)
Penn State was up 10-0 early in the game, but Penn State head coach James Franklin could not hold on to the lead. Franklin is now 0-11 against AP Top-5 teams when having a lead. Ohio State quarterback Will Howard threw a pick-six on their opening drive. Howard threw 182 yards, two touchdowns, and a fumble. OSU running back Quinton Judkins ran for 95 yards. Ohio State has now won eight games in a row against Penn State. Penn State looked sluggish offensively after having a lead early. Ohio State plays Purdue next week, and Penn State plays Washington.
Result: Ohio State beat Penn State 20-13.
#2 Georgia ( 7-1, 5-1) vs Florida ( 4-4, 2-3)
This is the first senior class for Georgia since 1983 that won every game against Florida during their time in Athens. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck continued throwing off his back foot and throwing balls into tight spaces. His second interception had four defenders in the vicinity of the receiver. Beck threw three interceptions, and this is his third game straight of throwing multiple interceptions. He may stop Georgia from winning their third national championship in four years. Florida quarterback DJ Lagway left the game early with a hamstring injury. Georgia plays at Ole Miss next week, and Florida plays Texas.
Result: Georgia beat Florida 34-20.
This brings my season record to 85-31 in all games. I have been right 73% of the time this season.
