Big 12 Week 11 Results: Chaos in the SEC

Week 11 of college football was full of upsets, and Iowa State looks lost after starting 7-0. Many rivalry games were played in and out of the conference this week, like Utah at BYU and Alabama vs LSU.
There were six conference games. The best game this week was BYU vs Utah.
*Arizona, Baylor, Houston and Kansas State had their second bye week.
Big 12 Week 11 Results
West Virginia (5-4, 4-2) at Cincinnati ( 5-4, 3-3)
Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby threw for 279 yards with one touchdown and interception. The game's leading receiver was Bearcats player Evan Pryor, who caught five passes for 100 yards and an interception. I expected Cincinnati to win this game, but the Mountaineers stepped and took care of business. Mountaineers quarterback Nicco Marchiol threw for 156 yards with one touchdown and interception. West Virginia's defense forced Sorsby to have three turnovers, which won them this game. West Virginia plays Baylor next week, and Cincinnati plays at Iowa State.
Result: West Virginia beat Cincinnati 31-24.
#17 Iowa State (7-2, 4-2) at Kansas (3-6, 2-4)
Iowa State is tumbling down the ranking after having an unexpected 7-0 start. Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht threw for 383 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He played well, but his defense could not stop the Jayhawks' offense. Kansas scored on six straight drives at one point during the game. The Jayhawks defense had a pick-six, which put them ahead by 16. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns with a 50% completion accuracy. He rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown as well. Kansas plays at BYU next week, and Iowa State plays Cincinnati.
Result: Kansas beat Iowa State 45-36.
#20 Colorado (7-2, 5-1) at Texas Tech (6-4, 4-3)
Shedeur Sanders' Heisman campaign is looking strong. He threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns while running in a score, too. His brother Shilo Sanders recovered a fumble and scored with 51 seconds left to put away the game. Colorado is now a front-runner to make the Big 12 championship game and has a chance of making the College Football Playoff.
At the end of the first quarter, Texas Tech was up 13-0. Colorado proceeded to score 17 unanswered points and take control of the game. After that, the game was out of control. Texas Tech fans threw their traditional tortillas on the field, but not just once, countless times. That was just the start; the fans started throwing trash, and Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire, when asked about the issue, said, "I got a vape brought over to me. I got a water bottle brought over to me. I mean, I got a beer bottle brought over to me... We got really lucky that we didn't get a 15-yard penalty.". In the fourth quarter, he spoke on the PA system, telling fans to stop throwing trash on the field.
Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks rushed for 137 yards, which broke the school's all-time rushing record of 4236 yards by Byron Hanspard. Colorado should continue to climb in the rankings and plays Utah next week. Texas Tech has their second bye week this week.
Result: Colorado beat Texas Tech 41-27.
Oklahoma State (3-7, 0-7) vs TCU ( 6-4, 4-3)
TCU wide receiver Savion Williams had one rushing and one receiving touchdown. Head coach Sonny Dykes has continued utilizing Williams' dynamic play-making ability. TCU quarterback Josh Hoover 286 yards and a touchdown. He has done much better in minimizing turnovers in the last few weeks. TCU has had two straight weeks without turnovers after having a fumbling issue in the half of the season. On the reverse play, TCU receiver Jordyn Bailey had one rush for 59 yards and a touchdown. Former Oklahoma State, now TCU wide receiver JP Richardson, caught seven passes for 100 yards. Horned Frogs running back Cam Cook had two rushing touchdowns in the victory. TCU scored on six of their first seven drives and did not punt until halfway into the fourth quarter.
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II ran for 121 yards and a score. Cowboys wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling caught seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Gordon fumbled within TCU's 30-yard line, and quarterback Alan Bowman also had an interception in that area. These costly turnovers early in the game made it hard for Oklahoma State to stay competitive. TCU will host Arizona next week, and Oklahoma State will have their bye week next week.
Result: TCU beat Oklahoma State 38-13.
UCF (4-6, 2-5) at Arizona State (7-2, 4-2)
UCF's special teams cost the Knights this game. The Knights had one punt blocked that was returned for a touchdown and two missed field goals. That is a 13-point shift, which would have won UCF the game. UCF quarterback Dylan Rizk threw an interception that was returned for a score. The Knights defense only allowed 21 points, and Arizona State's star running back Cam Skattebo was out, which slowed down the Sun Devils' offense. ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt threw for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Arizona State plays at Kansas State next week, and UCF has their bye week.
Result: Arizona State beat UCF 35-31.
BYU (9-0, 6-0) at Utah (4-5, 1-5)
Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan embarrassed himself after the loss by opening the post-game interview with, "This game was absolutely stolen from us... We were excited about being in the Big 12, but tonight I am not. We won this game. Someone else stole it from us. Very disappointed.". He is referring to a holding penalty that undid a safety that would have won the Utes the game. The Cougars then proceeded to drive down the field and win the game. Harlan was fined $40,000 for his comments. BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff led to fourth-quarter scoring drives that were capped off with a 44-yard field goal with four seconds left. Retzlaff threw for 219 yards and ran in a touchdown.
This was the highest-attended game in Utah's history. BYU trailed 21-10 going into halftime, and this was Utah's opportunity to spoil BYU's season. BYU plays Kansas next week, and Utah plays Colorado.
Result: BYU beat Utah 22-21.
Week 10 Big Games Outside the Big 12
#3 Georgia (7-2, 5-2) at #16 Ole Miss ( 8-2, 5-2)
Carson Beck needs to be stopped; he has been terrible. He has thrown for 12 interceptions in the last six games. Beck threw for one interception and had a fumble during the fourth quarter. This fumble sealed the game for the Rebels. Ole Miss's defense held the Bulldogs to their tied- for-fewest points scored since head coach Kirby Smart took over in 2016. The game started with Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart throwing an interception, and Georgia scored due to the premier starting position. The Bulldogs scored three points in the ensuing 48 minutes and 21 seconds. Georgia's final four drives ended with three turnovers and not converting on fourth down. This is indicative that Georgia's offense is holding the team back. Ole Miss' defense looked terrific; they locked down the Georgia offense. The Rebels are on their second bye week next week, and Georgia will play Tennessee.
Result: Ole Miss beat Georgia 28-10.
#11 Alabama ( 7-2, 4-2) at #15 LSU ( 6-3, 3-2)
Domination, Alabama, reminded viewers of what they are as a program and what they are capable of. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw for 239 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, accounting for a fumble. Alabama went into Death Valley and beat LSU by the largest margin I can remember in recent history. The Crimson Tide plays Mercer next week, and the Tigers play Florida.
Result: Alabama beat LSU 42-13.
This brings my season record to 89-35 in all games. I have been right 72% of the time this season.
