Big 12 Week 12 Matchups and Predictions
Week 12 of college football has arrived! This week's lineup includes great games like Arizona State versus Kansas State and Kansas versus BYU.
Week 12 exclusively features conference play! There are six conference games. The best game this week will be Arizona State at Kansas State.
*Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and UCF have their second bye week.
Big 12 Week 12 Matchups and Predictions
All times listed are Central Time.
Houston at Arizona
Friday, 9:15 p.m., FS1
Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has had a fantastic year and has established himself as the best receiver in the Big 12. Houston has looked like a different team for the past few weeks, and Arizona is on a five-game losing streak. McMillan has 63 catches for 1066 yards with six touchdowns. Zeon Chriss took over four games ago for Houston and rejuvenated their offense. They have won three of the last four games, and their best win was over Kansas State. Both teams can win this game, and I would stay away from this game. I think Arizona will win this game because it is in Tucson and because of their offensive potential.
Pick: Arizona
Utah at Colorado
Saturday, 11:00 p.m., FOX
Colorado has played fantastic this year and is in prime position to make the Big 12 Championship Game. Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been a top quarterback all season and should create troubles for Utah's defense. Colorado receiver Travis Hunter will create mismatches all over the field and will be an area of focus for the Utes. Colorado is an 11-point favorite, and I do not see Utah having the athleticism to keep up. I think the over will hit at 46.5 points.
Pick: Colorado
Baylor at West Virginia
Saturday, 3:00 p.m., ESPN2
Baylor is coming off their bye week and is on a three-game win streak. West Virginia beat Cincinnati last week and looks to win this game to become bowl-bound. The Mountaineers have the 40th best-rated running defense in the country; Baylor's strength is their ability to run the ball. Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson has played fantastic for the past month and will be the X factor for the Bears. West Virginia has had inconsistent quarterback play, Garrett Greene has been banged up, and backup Nicco Marchiol has played in his absence. I expect this to be the determining factor for the game: will West Virginia be able to pass the ball successfully? Baylor is a 2.5-point favorite, and the line opened as the Bears being a 1.5-point favorite. I think the Bears will win this game.
Pick: Baylor
Arizona State vs #16 Kansas State
Saturday, 6:00 p.m., ESPN
Arizona State is 5-1 all-time against Kansas State, although the teams have not faced each other since the 2002 Holiday Bowl. Kansas State is coming off their bye week after a close loss to Houston. Wildcats running back DJ Giddens should be healthy and ready to put on a display against Arizona State's defense. Arizona State's star running back Cam Skattebo's health is still uncertain; he rushed for 1001 yards in his eight games. Kansas State has the eighth-ranked rushing defense in the nation but has struggled to contain running quarterbacks this season. ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt can beat teams with his arms and legs, but the offense becomes much more one-dimensional without Skattebo playing. The teams have very similar offensive prowess; the Sun Devils only average .3 points per game more than the Wildcats. I think the bye week served the Wildcats well, and I expect Kansas State to win this game.
Pick: Kansas State
Cincinnati at Iowa State
Saturday, 7:00 p.m., FOX
Iowa State has been sliding down the rankings ever since their first loss two weeks ago. Their defense has been their strong suit all season, but they gave up 45 points against Kansas last week. Despite their struggles, Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht played well last week and should do well against Cincinnati's 85th-ranked passing defense. Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby has been very impressive this season and will have to face the challenge of Iowa State's ninth-ranked passing defense. The teams have a difference of 3.4 yards per game, which should make this a great matchup. Cincinnati will cover as a nine-point underdog, and this will be a close game. I think Iowa State narrowly wins this game.
Pick: Iowa State
Kansas at BYU
Saturday, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
Last week, BYU won on a last-minute field goal. The drive was continued by a questionable call, according to Utah's Athletic Director Mark Harlan, who said, "We won this game. Someone else stole it from us. I'm very disappointed.". He is referring to the referee who made the holding call, Harlan was fined $40,000 for his outburst.
Kansas has looked like a new team regardless of their 2-2 record in the last four weeks. They lost by a combined six points to Arizona State and Kansas State, both of whom are tied for third place in the Big 12. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has started playing well in the last few weeks and is restoring my faith back in the team's offense after a sluggish start to the season. BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff struggled until the fourth quarter against the Utes' defense. BYU is a three-point favorite, and I expect the Cougars to win and to cover.
Pick: BYU
Week 12 Big Games Outside the Big 12
#23 Missouri at #21 South Carolina
Saturday, 3:15 p.m., SEC Network
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has yet to beat Missouri in his first three seasons as the Gamecocks coach. The Gamecocks have willed their way into relevancy this season. South Carolina's offense has looked unstoppable in the last two weeks; they have a combined 982 yards of total offense in those games. Gamecocks running back Raheim Sanders has rushed for 270 yards, while quarterback LaNorris Sellers has passed for 482 yards and 144 rushing yards in those games. The team lost to Alabama by two and LSU by three earlier this season. South Carolina is any team's worst nightmare when the game is in Columbia; the team has a very explosive offense and plays Beamer ball.
Missouri has been under scrutiny ever since their atrocious loss to Texas A&M. The Tigers have struggled to put teams away and had a miracle win against Oklahoma last week. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook is questionable this week after being out last week, and backup quarterback Drew Pyne threw for 143 yards and three touchdowns in Cook's absence. South Carolina is a 12.5-point favorite and should win this game. I would avoid the spread and the over under due to the uncertainty of Missouri's offense.
Pick: South Carolina
#7 Tennessee at #12 Georgia
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Georgia's offense looked lost on the field against Ole Miss, and Carson Beck was the determining factor against the Rebels. If he plays above average, Georgia will win this game handily, but if he continues to perform the way he has over the last few weeks, Georgia will struggle. Beck has thrown nine interceptions in the previous four weeks with multiple fumbles. This is the root of Georgia's problem; their defense is fantastic but is worn down due to the unit being on the field all game.
Tennessee is currently in first place in the SEC and has an opportunity to solidify its resume this week. The Volunteers will most likely be without star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, whose gunslinging ability would create issues for Georgia's defense. Tennessee will rely on running back Dylan Sampson, who has rushed for 1129 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.
Georgia is a nine-point favorite, and they should win this game. The game is in Athens, and Kirby Smart always comes out hot after a loss.
Pick: Georgia
My record this season is 89-35, which means I have been right 72% of the time.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs onFacebook and Instagram as well.