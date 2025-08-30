Cade Bennett - The Driving Force Of The TCU Offensive Line
Week one is finally here for the TCU Horned Frogs. With a new season comes new expectations, and no group comes into the season with higher expectations than the offensive line. With new faces, from wily vets to underclassmen, the offense's success hinges on its ability to improve in the running game.
While the group was excellent in pass protection, their movement of the line of scrimmage in the run game left a lot to be desired last season, making the Horned Frog offense somewhat one-dimensional.
One of the group's new faces this season, Cade Bennett, will be the x-factor, and I sat down with him to talk about his role as the starter and his aid in developing the young tackle Ryan Hughes.
The Missing Piece
When Bennett was announced to be transferring to Fort Worth last season, there was a lot of buzz about what he would bring to the offensive unit with his arrival. Unfortunately, a back injury kept him sidelined for all of the 2024 season. Despite the news, Bennett took it in stride, using the time to learn the offense and observe its successes and failures from an outsider's point of view.
"I was able to see what we were efficient in and what we weren't efficient in last year. I was also able to build a relationship and help out the younger guys. So I definitely think it helped with growth, and I got a lot out of it."
That's perhaps where Bennett's greatest strength comes into play for Rickert's group: the development of Ryan Hughes, the talented redshirt freshman who will protect Josh Hoover's blindside this season. Hughes himself has spoken on his relationship with Bennett, saying how much his presence has helped him develop this off-season, but for Bennett, he didn't show him anything he didn't already know.
"I think he really understands, like we need him now, and he's taking on that role, and you know he grabs his lunch pail every day and goes to work. He's been getting better every day, and I just try to help him with simple things, simple mindset things."
Now, though, Bennett is healthy and has high hopes for not just himself but for the group as a whole. He believes in himself, and he knows the coaching staff believes in him. More importantly, though, his teammates believe in him, with each of them showing over camp what he means to the group and how he makes them better. For Bennet though, all he has now to do is prove it.
"You know they brought me here for a reason, and I want to prove my value and play my role to the best of my ability."
With their week one matchup just a few days away, against Bill Belichick-led North Carolina, which is sure to have a talented defense and plenty of schemes to confuse Kendall Briles' offensive group, the veteran offensive lineman isn't worried. He knows whoever has the better technique will win, and he's confident in himself and his group, something they lacked in 2024.
While all eyes will be on Hoover's production and the return of the TCU running game, keep an eye on number 60 Cade Bennett. Watch what he brings to this group through communication and his play because he might be the most valuable piece to their 2025 success.