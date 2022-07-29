TCU Football: Coker Named To Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Andrew Coker, a junior offensive tackle on the TCU Horned Frogs football team, has been named to a second watch list this preseason, both recognizing his community service. On Thursday, Coker was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list. This award is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.

Last week, Coker was nominated to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

The Wuerffel Trophy is the premier major college football award that places the majority of its voting emphasis on community service. It has been presented every year since 2005. It is named after Danny Wuerffell. At the University of Florida, he led the Gators to four SEC championships and a national championship. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1996.

“Danny Wuerffell represents not only everything that’s wonderful about intercollegiate athletics, but he represents everything that’s great about the human spirit,” said sportscaster Tim Brando.

Last year’s recipient was Isaiah Sanders of Stanford University. Other Big 12 players on this year’s watch list include Tony Bradford Jr. (Texas Tech), Sam Burt (Kansas), Brendon Evers (Oklahoma State), Zach Frazier (West Virginia), Will Howard (Kansas State), Anthony Johnson Jr. (Iowa State), Marvin Mims (Oklahoma), Bijan Robinson (Texas), and Ben Sims (Baylor).

For the complete list of the 115 nominees, click here.

An Academic All-Big 12 recipient and Team Captain last season, Coker is the football program’s Big 12 Champions for Life representative. He has started all 20 games he's played the last two years and was one of just two TCU offensive linemen to start all 12 games in 2021.

Coker has been a mentor at HOPE Farm, a local long-term leadership development program that guides at-risk boys. He has also mentored at Kirkpatrick Middle School and participated at South Hills Elementary School Career Day. Additionally, Coker has been a Fortress Literacy Carnival celebrity reader and youth flag football coach and has taken part in a Fort Worth ISD elementary school holiday card giveaway.

A junior from Katy, Texas, Coker has held a leadership role on TCU's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. He served on the planning team and as a host for its end-of-the-year student-athlete celebration.

