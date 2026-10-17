Midseason College Football Playoff Predictions Include Three Big 12 Teams

The college football season is flying by, and the College Football Playoff will be here before we know it.

With Week 6 in the books, several teams have separated themselves from the pack, while others are running out of room for error. Georgia has taken over the No. 1 spot in the AP poll after defeating Alabama, and the Big 12 has several teams capable of making a playoff run.

Of course, there is plenty of football left. Upsets, conference championship races and difficult remaining schedules will determine which teams earn a place in the 12-team field.

For TCU fans, there are familiar names throughout the picture. BYU, Utah and Texas Tech are among the contenders, while former Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover has Indiana positioned for another postseason run.

Here is my midseason College Football Playoff forecast, including my projected field, four teams on the bubble and my national championship prediction.

These are the author’s predictions, not official College Football Playoff rankings. Records reflect results through October 10, and AP rankings refer to the October 11 poll.

My Projected 12-Team College Football Playoff Field

The teams below are listed in my projected order, rather than their current AP rankings.

Under the 2026 College Football Playoff format, the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC champions qualify, along with the highest-ranked team from the American, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, Pac-12 or Sun Belt. Seven additional teams complete the field. Notre Dame is guaranteed inclusion if it finishes in the top 12 of the final CFP rankings.

Georgia Bulldogs (6–0)

I think this is a no-brainer. The Bulldogs have arguably been playing better than anybody in the country, and their impressive 20–17 win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa strengthened that case.

Oct 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie (7) is tackled out of bounds by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Zabien Brown (2) during the first quarter at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the Dawgs still have difficult hurdles ahead, including No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 13 Missouri. Georgia is my top pick, but there is still work to do.

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6–0)

Notre Dame has several significant tests remaining, beginning with this weekend’s top-10 matchup against No. 8 BYU. The Irish also face No. 3 Miami and SMU, making this next stretch especially important.

It is tough to put them this high with those obstacles ahead. Still, even if they lose one of those games, I like their chances of finishing in the final CFP top 12.

3. Miami Hurricanes (5–0)

The Hurricanes have a favorable remaining schedule outside their matchup with No. 2 Notre Dame.

Anything can happen, but I like Miami’s chances of winning the ACC and securing a playoff berth. At this point, the Hurricanes look like one of the stronger bets to make the field.

4. Indiana Hoosiers (6–0)

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh (11) and wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) celebrate after a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hoosiers are riding a 22-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the country. They have picked up where they left off, and former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover has found a rhythm with his new team.

Indiana faces a major test at home against No. 4 Ohio State this weekend. Playing in Bloomington helps, but the Buckeyes will present a serious challenge.

I like what I have seen from the Hoosiers, and I have them heading back to the playoff.

5. Alabama Crimson Tide (5–1)

I am not entirely comfortable putting Alabama this high, but you should never count the Crimson Tide out of the playoff race.

They still have to navigate matchups with No. 14 Tennessee and No. 22 LSU. If Alabama handles those tests and avoids another costly setback, I like its chances of getting in.

6. Ohio State Buckeyes (5–1)

Ohio State has the talent to make a deep playoff run. Consistency is the piece the Buckeyes need to improve.

Their challenging remaining schedule begins this weekend at No. 5 Indiana. They also face USC, Oregon, Northwestern, Nebraska and Michigan before the regular season ends.

Another loss would increase the pressure, especially in the Big Ten championship race. Still, I believe the Buckeyes have enough talent to work their way into the field.

7. Utah Utes (5–0)

This is a wild-card pick for me, but let me explain before you start pleading your case.

The Utes are positioned to make a serious playoff push if they keep winning. Matchups with No. 20 Houston and No. 8 BYU will give them opportunities to strengthen their résumé.

I like what I have seen from Utah, and I am picking the Utes to win the Big 12. The question is whether they can capitalize on the opportunities ahead.

8. BYU Cougars (5–0)

BYU is ranked at No. 10 in the AP Poll, the highest ranking for a Big 12 team. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

BYU faces a difficult test against Notre Dame, but a loss would not affect its Big 12 record. It would still matter to the Cougars’ overall playoff résumé.

Games against Utah and Baylor will also help shape their path. BYU cannot afford to overlook the rest of its schedule, either.

The Cougars have put themselves in a strong position, and I like their chances of earning a berth. They also lead our latest Big 12 power rankings.

9. Texas Tech Red Raiders (5–0)

The Red Raiders are still strong, even if I do not think they have looked as dominant as they did last season.

They have shown weaknesses, but they continue to find ways to win. Good teams do that, and Texas Tech has kept its playoff hopes intact.

I am also eyeing a possible upset by the Horned Frogs in the teams’ regular-season finale on Thanksgiving. TCU has struggled, but I think the Frogs will get up for that game.

Regardless, I still have Texas Tech making the field.

10. Texas Longhorns (4–1)

I think the Longhorns’ loss to Oklahoma will serve as a wake-up call for Steve Sarkisian and his team.

Texas has the talent to go far in the playoff, but the Longhorns have little room for error. Their remaining schedule includes Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and LSU.

It will not be easy. If Texas navigates that stretch successfully, however, I think it will build a strong enough résumé to get in.

11. UCLA Bruins (5–0)

The undefeated Bruins have been impressive, including their win over Oregon last weekend.

Now they need to capitalize on that start. The Big Ten has serious competition at the top, with Ohio State and Indiana among the leading contenders.

I think UCLA can remain near the top of the conference and put itself in position to earn a playoff berth.

12. James Madison Dukes (6–0)

Give me James Madison as my final pick.

The Dukes continue to impress, and an unbeaten finish would give them a compelling case. Their path depends on finishing as the highest-ranked team from the six conferences competing for that guaranteed berth, or earning an at-large spot.

For now, James Madison is my pick to claim that guaranteed place in the field.

Four Teams on the College Football Playoff Bubble

Ole Miss Rebels (4–1)

Ole Miss has a talented squad, but its early loss to Florida leaves less margin for error.

Oct 10, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding talks with offensive lineman Cooper Johnson (52) on the sideline against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels still face Missouri, Texas, Georgia and Mississippi State. That is a difficult stretch, although it also provides opportunities to add meaningful wins.

Another loss would not necessarily eliminate them. More than that could make the path much tougher.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (4–1)

After losing their opener, the Cowboys have rebounded and built momentum.

They still have hurdles ahead, including Texas Tech, which is why I have them on the bubble. Their response to the opening loss has kept them in the conversation, but they need to keep strengthening their case.

Boise State Broncos (5–1)

Boise State is firmly on my bubble and could make an argument for inclusion.

Oregon’s struggles have taken some shine off the Broncos’ only loss. Still, I like Boise State’s chances of putting together a strong finish.

If the Broncos keep winning and finish ahead of James Madison and the other contenders for the guaranteed berth, they could take that spot. They also remain part of the broader at-large discussion.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5–1)

Wake Forest deserves more attention than it is getting.

The Demon Deacons have put themselves in position to make a run, and a win against SMU would help their case.

If they can finish the regular season without another loss, I think they will have a serious argument for inclusion.

Which Big 12 Teams Have a Realistic Playoff Path?

I do not have TCU in my projected field, but several teams the Horned Frogs have faced or will face remain part of the race.

Utah is my pick to win the Big 12, with BYU close behind. I have both making the playoff, along with Texas Tech.

Oct 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Ricky Johnson (11) celebrates a second half touchdown with Utah Utes tight end Noah Bennee (89) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That would give the conference three teams in this projection. Getting there will depend on how the contenders handle the remaining schedule and how their résumés compare with the rest of the country.

Oklahoma State and Houston are two more teams to watch. Both have opportunities to strengthen their cases, but additional losses would make their paths more difficult.

For TCU, those races also provide context for the challenges ahead. The Frogs are trying to reverse their slow start, and games against contenders could give them opportunities to change their own season while influencing the playoff picture.

First comes the Revivalry. Our TCU–Baylor preview examines what the Frogs need to do in Waco.

My National Championship Prediction

For now, my pick to win it all is Georgia, with Indiana finishing as the runner-up.

In my opinion, the Bulldogs look like the most complete team in the country. Their win at Alabama reinforced my belief that they can handle the biggest stages.

Indiana is my runner-up because the Hoosiers have the talent and experience to make another deep run. They have continued finding ways to win, and Hoover gives TCU fans another familiar connection to follow.

There is plenty of football left to change my mind. For now, give me Georgia over Indiana for the national championship.

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