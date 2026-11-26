The Big 12 already has 10 bowl-eligible teams, with TCU, Iowa State and West Virginia each one win away. That gives the conference a chance to send as many as 13 teams to the postseason. Here’s who I have making it and where I think they’ll land.

The final week of the regular season has arrived, and the Big 12 still has plenty to sort out before the postseason picture is fully shaped. With Utah, Texas Tech, and BYU all making strong cases for the College Football Playoff, the conference could be looking at one of its strongest postseason showings yet.

Utah is without question the conference's strongest team. Texas Tech has had its inconsistencies, but don't let that fool you into overlooking its second straight impressive season. Meanwhile, BYU has remained in the conversation despite dropping a few games along the way. You can make a case for each of these programs and explain why they belong in the playoff.

There are also a few Big 12 teams fighting hard in this final week to secure bowl eligibility. One of those teams is the TCU Horned Frogs, and they could not only earn bowl eligibility but also change the entire landscape of the Big 12. I'll explain what I mean by that later in this article.

After some careful decision-making and trusting my gut, here is where I see the Big 12 landing this postseason.

Can the Big 12 Get Three Teams Into the College Football Playoff?

I am going to go ahead and say three Big 12 teams make the College Football Playoff. These three teams are pretty obvious: Utah, Texas Tech, and BYU.

Utah is my no-doubt pick to win the Big 12 championship and earn a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. The Utes have had an unbelievable season. They’re still unbeaten, and they give me a feeling they’re going to make a run. I expect them to finish strong against West Virginia, take care of business in the conference championship and secure a top-four seed. Even if they drop one of those two games, I still have them safely in.

Texas Tech is the most interesting team in this conversation, in my opinion. I have the Red Raiders finishing as Big 12 runners-up, but a TCU win in Lubbock changes everything. If BYU also beats Cincinnati, the Cougars would take the title-game spot on a tiebreaker. In that case, I’d have Texas Tech among the first four teams left out. I know that’s unlikely, but the Frogs have a chip on their shoulder and will want to finish strong. At 10-1, the Red Raiders have built a strong résumé. I think making the Big 12 title game should be enough to earn a playoff bid, even if they lose to Utah. They just can’t afford a loss to TCU.

BYU Cougars: BYU rounds out my three Big 12 playoff selections. The Cougars have put together an impressive season and have a resume that should keep them in the conversation. Their 9-2 record, along with a signature win over Notre Dame, gives them a compelling case for the College Football Playoff. I believe the committee ultimately gives the Big 12 three representatives. However, if there is one team that could get the short end of the stick, it would be the Cougars. They will be sitting on the edge of their seats on Thanksgiving night, hoping the Frogs can pull off a miracle in Lubbock.

Big 12 Bowl Projections for 2026

The official bowl schedule is set. Once the College Football Playoff teams are selected, we’ll have a better idea of where the rest of the Big 12 will land. Until then, here are my projected matchups.

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Houston vs. Louisville

December 29 | Orlando, Florida

I have Houston getting the fan-favorite Pop-Tarts Bowl. The one thing that gives me pause is Houston’s fan attendance. Still, the Cougars would be the next-best Big 12 team available in my projections after a solid season. I have them facing Louisville in what could be a fun, intense matchup.

Valero Alamo Bowl

Oklahoma State vs. Oregon

December 29 | San Antonio, Texas

I absolutely love the idea of this matchup. Oklahoma State has turned things around in Year 1 under Eric Morris, with Drew Mestemaker leading the offense. The Cowboys beat Oregon 39-31 in September, so this would give the Ducks a chance to get the last laugh. The Alamo Bowl draws from both the Big 12 and Pac-12 legacy pools, and Oregon is in the latter. I think a rematch would be a fun, high-scoring way to finish the year.

Kinder's Texas Bowl

Arizona vs. Oklahoma

December 31 | Houston, Texas

Arizona and Oklahoma would make for an interesting Texas Bowl matchup, though this one would require a change from the Big 12’s listed selection pools. Arizona is in the Pac-12 legacy pool, which doesn’t include the Texas Bowl. If the bowls stick to those pools, I’d look for the Wildcats in a legacy bowl instead. I still like the idea of Arizona facing a former Big 12 school. With Jason Witten serving as Oklahoma’s interim offensive coordinator, it could turn into a shootout.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Baylor vs. Auburn

January 2 | Memphis, Tennessee

I am sending Baylor to Memphis to take on Auburn in the Liberty Bowl. Again, the bowl might not like this matchup because the two schools have already faced each other this year, but it would be a fun one to watch. This would be a rematch of the teams' regular-season meeting, and Baylor would have a chance at a rebound. I feel like both of these programs are so similar in style of play and competitiveness, and it would make for a great bowl. If it isn't Auburn in this bowl, I could see it being LSU or Kentucky. Any of these matchups would be quite fun to watch.

Cactus Bowl

Cincinnati vs. Michigan

December 26 | Tempe, Arizona

I have Cincinnati getting the opportunity to face Michigan in the Cactus Bowl. This would be a significant postseason test for the Bearcats against one of the Big Ten's biggest names. I don't love the travel distance for these two programs, and I'm not sure the bowl would be confident that these two teams would travel well, but I like the matchup, and it would be one to watch.

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

UCF vs. Stanford

December 22 | Shreveport, Louisiana

I’m not confident about this one, but I have UCF heading to Shreveport to take on Stanford in the Independence Bowl. The Knights have had an interesting season and have managed it well considering the injuries they’ve faced. This could be a good matchup against a solid ACC program.

Poinsettia Bowl

Arizona State vs. Oregon State

December 23 | San Diego, California

I love this matchup, and it would be so exciting to watch. Oregon State has been one of my favorite offenses to watch, and I always love me a Kenny Dillingham game plan. This would be an interesting matchup between two former Pac-12 rivals and could have a rivalry-like feel to it.

Armed Forces Bowl

Iowa State vs. Tulane

Dec. 23 | Fort Worth, Texas

I am sending Iowa State to the Armed Forces Bowl to face Tulane. The Cyclones are not officially in and still have work to do before earning bowl eligibility, but I believe they will get the job done against Kansas State in their final regular-season game. Cyclone fans also travel well to Fort Worth, and Tulane is not all that far away. I think this could be a well-attended matchup and a very closely played one as well.

TCU running back Jeremy Payne cradles the football near the goal line during the TCU–Utah game on Nov. 21, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Tony Beblowski / KillerFrogs.com

Can TCU Still Make a Bowl Game?

I picked the Frogs to win in Lubbock and I’m sticking with it. For these bowl projections, though, I’m using the outcome I think is more likely: Texas Tech wins and TCU finishes 5-7.

TCU enters its final regular-season game at 5-6 and needs an upset over No. 11 Texas Tech in the CFP rankings to become bowl eligible. Coming off a disappointing loss to Utah, navigating a coaching transition with Andy Avalos as interim coach, and dealing with a short prep week, this game will be very difficult.

I would love nothing more than to see the Frogs beat our rivals. I’ve been calling for a TCU win all season, and the Frogs have one more chance to prove me right. One upset would make TCU bowl eligible and could change who plays Utah for the Big 12 title.

What Could Change in the Final Week

The Big 12 has a chance to make some noise this postseason. Three playoff teams would be a tremendous milestone. Before we get there, Iowa State still has work to do and TCU has one last shot. The official bowl picks will come soon enough. My off-the-dome predictions should tide you over, or at least give you a laugh. Now let’s see how much of this actually comes true.

The Scott & Wes Frog Fan Forum is where we compare bowl picks. Where do you have the Big 12 going this postseason? KillerFrogs.com has been the alumni-owned home for TCU fans since 1997 and is the team behind TCU On SI.