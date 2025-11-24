Could Eric McAlister Be the Next Best Deep Threat in the NFL?
After TCU’s dynamic duo linked up in Saturday’s 17-14 win over the Cougars, quarterback Josh Hoover had nothing but praise for his go-to wide receiver Eric McAlister.
The senior from Azle, TX, continues to lead the Big 12 in receiving. With four catches for 79 yards and a touchdown against Houston, he becomes the fifth player in program history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. He now joins Josh Doctson (2014, 2015), Jalen Reagor (2018), Quentin Johnston (2022), and Jack Bech (2024) as the only TCU receivers to achieve such a feat.
McAlister is now just one of seven receivers in the nation and the only receiver from the Big 12 with over 1,000 yards this season. Averaging 18.2 yards per catch, he continues to be one of the country's premier and most potent deep threats. Following the game, Hoover said, “He’s so good down the field, he just finds a way to make catches, get in the end zone, and make people miss. Just an unbelievable guy to work with.”
There’s no doubt McAlister has shown enough to be drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft come April and follow in the footsteps of recent Horned Frogs. Since the departures of Savion Williams and Jack Bech, McAlister has stepped into a leading role with the Horned Frogs with aplomb.
“Eric is something else. He’s going to be such a tool for somebody at the next level,” Hoover said.
Last week, McAlister was named one of the 13 finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, named after Hall of Fame wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, and given out annually to the nation’s top receiver. He joins Josh Doctson (2015) and Jack Bech (2024) as the only Horned Frog wide receivers ever to reach the semifinalist stage.
While the Horned Frog offense has struggled in recent games, McAlister remains one of the only consistencies through an up-and-down season. He has caught for over 100 yards in three of the last four games, going into the Frogs’ final regular-season matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats.
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) will turn their focus to the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) in what will be an afternoon matchup in Fort Worth. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 29, from Amon G. Carter Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.