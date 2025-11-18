McAlister Tabbed Semifinalist for Biletnikoff Award
TCU wide receiver Eric McAlister was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which is awarded to college football’s outstanding FBS receiver. It was announced on Monday by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc.
Named after Hall of Fame wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, “the award is open to any player, regardless of position, who catches a pass.” McAlister becomes just the third Horned Frog receiver in history, alongside Jack Bech (2024) and Josh Doctson (2015), to reach the semifinalist stage of the Biletnikoff Award. In 2015, Doctson made it to the finalist stage, but the award was given to Corey Coleman after his terrific performance with the Baylor Bears.
Of the 13 semifinalists, McAlister is the standalone representative from the Big 12 Conference.
McAlister continues to turn heads around the nation, having caught for 941 yards and eight touchdowns this season. That is best for the ninth-most receiving yards in a single TCU season, and it ranks sixth among all FBS receivers and third among Power 4 receivers. He needs only 59 more yards to become the sixth player in program history to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season. The five Horned Frogs to get to 1,000 yards include Doctson (2014, 2015), Quentin Johnston (2022), Jalen Reagor (2018), Bech (2024), and Reggie Harrell (2003).
The senior from Azle, TX averages 18.1 yards per catch, leading the nation among receivers with 50 or more catches. He holds the fourth-best first-down conversion rate (72.5%) among Power 4 receivers with 37 first downs.
Despite the disappointing and frustrating trend with TCU's ongoing woes, McAlister has truly produced a season to remember for Horned Frog fans.
2025 Semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award:
Chris Bell, Louisville (WR)
Skyler Bell, UConn (WR)
Germie Bernard, Alabama (WR)
Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee (WR)
Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana (WR)
Mario Craver, Texas A&M (WR)
Makai Lemon, USC (WR)
Eric McAlister, TCU (WR)
Duce Robinson, Florida State (WR)
Elijah Sarratt, Indiana (WR)
Danny Scudero, San José State (WR)
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (WR)
Carnell Tate, Ohio State (WR)
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs will look to get back on track after suffering back-to-back losses. No sitting at 6-4 overall and 3-4 in Big 12 play, they have an opportunity against a strong Houston (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) program this weekend. Saturday’s matchup on the road against the 25th-ranked Cougars is set for 3:00 p.m. from John O’Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.