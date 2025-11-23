Dykes Proud of Team Win and Battling Through Adversity
Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) outlasted the Houston Cougars (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) by a final score of 17-14. It was a gritty performance, with the Frogs facing loads of adversity, mainly from their own mistakes, but TCU snapped what was a dire two-game losing streak.
Following the game, Dykes spoke to the media and discussed his thoughts on his team’s win.
Proud of Players for Staying Focused:
One of the biggest talking points Dykes touched on was staying focused on the game and what was in the team’s control. With murmurs of coaching changes circulating the program, mainly from the fans’ perspective, the team needed to stay the course and focus on Houston.
He said, “It was good to get a win. It’s hard to win in the Big 12, and it’s hard to win on the road. I’m proud of these guys for hanging in there and not listening to all the negativity and the junk that was out there.”
It wasn’t easy, though, by any means. The Frogs turned the ball over four times, including three interceptions and a fumble. Before Saturday, the Frogs were 0-3 when committing three turnovers in a game. TCU simply gifted Houston countless possessions and opportunities to keep the game in close range, but with a strong defensive showing from Andy Avalos’ unit, the Frogs persisted.
Dykes said, “It says a lot about who they are. I couldn’t be more proud of a football team, an organization, and coaches and everybody because that was a tough, hard-fought win and we got it done.”
Fast Start for the Frogs:
The Frogs have certainly faced their road struggles this season, including road conference losses to Arizona State, Kansas State, and BYU. But on Saturday, the Frogs started fast, scoring their first touchdown in the first quarter since West Virginia. It was a 33-yard dime from Josh Hoover to Eric McAlister for the wide receiver’s ninth touchdown of the season. McAlister caught for 49 yards, making him just the fifth player in program history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.
A fast start has been an emphasis all season, but the Frogs continued to push it in this week’s preparation. Dykes explained, “We’ve been really slow to start, so it was an emphasis for us to take the first possession and go score. I thought we had a great game plan, and I thought we executed it well. The offensive line protected well all night.”
The offensive line performed tremendously. They won the line of scrimmage, got push, and allowed the Frogs to run the ball down the throats of the Cougars. Jeremy Payne rushed 18 times for 103 yards–it was by far his most potent performance this season. Following the game, he said, “The offensive line played their butts off today. The word of the day was strain, and they strained every drive.”
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
TCU will wrap up the regular season at home against the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4, 5-3 Big 12). A kickoff time has yet to be announced by the Big 12.