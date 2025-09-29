Deciding A Season - What Did We Learn From The TCU Loss To Arizona State
Welcome back to another edition of What Did We Learn. With the return of the football season, my weekly article returns, a two-year-long tradition now. At the end of every weekend, I release my weekly "what did we learn"—an opinionated editorial detailing what Frog fans can take away from the week before that might not appear in the box score.
Like many aspects of college football, one of its many storied traditions is the knee-jerk reactions of fans when a loss occurs. No one is safe from this, not even the TCU Horned Frog fans, who watched their team blow a 17-point lead in a 27-24 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
I posted on X after the game, asking the Horned Frog faithful to share their thoughts from the game and offering them a way to vent their feelings, and boy, did they. They ranged from actual analytical takes and breakdowns to just pure sadness (looking at you, Horned Frog Larry) to doomsday posts that made me wonder if the world was actually ending.
Except I'm here to tell you now, one loss doesn't define a season, nor does it hinder any expectations. The Big 12 is the conference of chaos for a reason, and with it, anything can happen.
Keep The Faith
The Horned Frogs had all the excitement in the world after running up a 17-point lead in the second quarter, which they had to watch slowly slip away, like a sadistic scene in a horror movie. Maybe even more so, like a horror movie, it felt like one we have all seen before, forced to watch the ineptitudes of a run game unfold within our eyes.
The Sun Devils had nearly double the total yards from the Frogs; they had more passing yards than the Frogs had TOTAL. Yet, despite that, none of my projections for them change this season. They lost by three points, on the road, without their RB1 or WR1, and the offensive line had their worst game of the year.
Regardless, they still control their future. They can win the rest of the way and find themselves playing in Arlington for a Big 12 championship trophy. They won the Iron Skillet, they have a chance to beat Baylor, and they embarrassed North Carolina opening weekend. Now, they lost to the college football playoff team by three points, and the world is ending.
Take a deep breath. Even with the injuries and Josh Hoover looking human, it was close, and by all accounts, they SHOULD have won that game. This is a long season, and everything they want can still be in front of them.