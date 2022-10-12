Texas Christian University quarterback Max Duggan took to the podium Tuesday morning, with a sense of boosted confidence. This was warranted, as the senior, who lost his job during fall camp, to Chandler Morris, has led the Horned Frogs to an unbeaten 5-0 record to start the 2022 season.

Duggan had 308 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the 38-31 win over an undefeated ranked Kansas Jayhawks squad. The early Heisman Trophy candidate added 55 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown as well. He did throw an interception just before the halftime break, however, this was just his first of the season.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week (vs. Oklahoma), has thrown 14 passing touchdowns, in just five games. When asked about the early accolades and consideration for running in the winning of the Heisman Trophy, Duggan did not shy away from saying he would much rather have his team win.

TCU faced adversity in the game versus Kansas. In the 3rd quarter, the Frogs saw themselves behind, by a score of 17-10. This is a team that has only trailed just over 16 minutes total all season long. Towards the end of the 3rd quarter, Duggan connected with wide receiver Taye Barber on a tremendous touchdown pass of 25 yards, to pull the Frogs in front, 31-24.

Barber, had much praise toward Duggan today. He cited his quarterback's ability to lead as well as seeing something within himself, since his freshman season.

Duggan even drew praise from TCU head basketball coach Jamie Dixon.

"To see a guy stick with a program and not transfer, it was inspiring. Max is doing really special things this year and it is amazing to watch," said Dixon.

TCU will look to move toward a 6-0 mark, as they take on an unbeaten, 8th ranked Oklahoma State, live from Fort Worth, Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Central Time.

