TCU Finds a Way To Outlast Houston in Defensive Slugfest
One score games are a common theme in the Big 12. They're the difference between being a top contender in this conference, or being a bottom feeder. Coming into Saturday's clash, the TCU Horned Frogs were 2-2 in games decided by one score. The Houston Cougars were 4-0. The narrative flipped on its head in Houston as the Frogs emerged victorious in a 17-14 win.
TCU's Offense Finally got off to a Good Start
The first quarter has presented TCU's offense with its fair share of troubles this season. They hadn't scored a point in the opening quarter in five of their last six games. On Saturday, the offense was churning on its first drive against the Cougars. A heavy dose of Jeremy Payne and Joseph Manjack had the Frogs rolling before Josh Hoover threw a beautiful pass to Eric McAlister for a 31-yard touchdown to make it 7-0. It was TCU's first opening drive touchdown since September 20th vs SMU.
Later in the first quarter, Hoover delivered another jaw-dropping pass to Jordan Dwyer to give the Frogs a 14-0 advantage. It was an encouraging sign from Kendal Briles' offense to find a rhythm in the early going. Unfortunately, the good mojo didn't carry over for the remainder of the game.
Turnovers began to stack up as Hoover tossed a career-high three interceptions. The first turnover resulted in the Cougars finding the end zone, as Conner Weigman threw to Amare Thomas, cutting the deficit to seven. Hoover's second interception came on the next drive. He made a poor choice, throwing a jump ball into double coverage.
Both teams traded turnovers as Weigman threw a pick on fourth and goal, while Jordyn Bailey coughed up the ball at the end of the first half. Houston finally tied the game at 14 midway through the third quarter.
TCU's Defense Stepped Up
TCU's defense under coordinator Andy Avalos has been the biggest surprise this year. After a rough showing against BYU, the defense showed up in a big way Saturday. The Cougars found success on the ground, but the Frogs didn't break. Kaleb-Elarms Orr posted his third 15-plus-tackle effort of the season. TCU would not have been in this game if it weren't for Avalos' unit.
Special teams also played a major factor in the outcome of this game. The Horned Frogs regained the lead in the fourth quarter courtesy of a nice punt return from Dwyer and a Nate McCashland field goal. Houston had a chance to respond, but Ethan Sanchez missed a 49-yard field goal.
After TCU came up short on a possible game-clinching fourth and one, Houston quickly drove down the field. Sanchez had a shot at redemption, but once again, he came up short, and the Frogs won.
Other Things to Note
Despite the shortcomings of the offense overall, TCU's running game was successful without top backs Kevorian Barnes and Trent Battle. Jeremy Payne carried the ball 18 times for 103 yards, and Jon Denman ran it 11 times for 37 yards. A lot of credit goes to the offensive line, which played one of its better games of the season as a collective.
It was also a nice return to Houston for Manjack. The transfer wideout hauled in nine passes for 95 yards. At the end of the day, this was not a pretty win for the Frogs. It's a borderline miracle that they won a football game while committing four turnovers to Houston's one.
However, it snaps a two-game losing streak and marks the first ranked win since 2022 against Michigan. The players ran onto the field with pure joy, hugging their teammates and coaches. It was clear this team desperately wanted a win, and at the very least, it boosts the morale before the end of the regular season.
What's Next?
TCU (7-4, 4-4) will return home next Saturday. They'll host the Cincinnati Bearcats in their final game of the regular season.