Earned Perspective | What a Football Season Does to a Body

Editor’s Note: This is more than a column. Jason Phillips wants you to keep score with him as TCU’s season unfolds. At the end of the story, you’ll find three predictions to make now, a downloadable season scorecard and a link to the KillerFrogs Forum, where you can record what you notice and compare answers with Jason throughout the season.

Everybody feels like a football player on the first day of camp.

You are strong. Your legs are fresh. Your shoulders feel good. The training room is relatively quiet. The tape rolls are full, and most of the ice is still sitting where the trainers put it.

Give it a week.

An ankle that did not need tape on Day 1 needs it now. Somebody has a thigh bruise that will still be there two weeks from now. Shoulders start getting sore. Backs tighten up. Fingers get jammed.

Nobody is necessarily injured.

They just are not completely healthy anymore.

And here is the part of football I do not think people outside the game fully understand.

They probably will not be completely healthy again until the season is over.

You Don’t Get in Football Shape Until You Play Football

My dad used to tell me something when I was growing up that I did not completely understand at the time.

“You don’t get in football shape until you play football.”

I played a number of different positions throughout my career, but linebacker is where I found my identity as a football player. It eventually took me to 50 starts at TCU and into the NFL. Somewhere along that journey, I finally understood exactly what my dad meant.

You can prepare for football.

You can lift all winter. You can run all summer. You can condition in the Texas heat until you think there is no possible way you could be in better shape.

TCU Football | X: @TCUFootball

Then you put the pads on.

There is no conditioning drill that completely prepares your body for another human being running into it over and over again.

Football shape is not just being able to survive the first collision.

It is being able to execute after the 40th one.

Then it is being able to come back a few days later and start doing it again.

Football Collects Little Pieces of You

That is what makes football different.

It rarely breaks your body all at once.

Football collects little pieces of it every day.

A shoulder here. An ankle there. A thigh bruise. A jammed finger. A stiff neck. A knee that swells after practice.

You do not always get those pieces back before the next one gets taken.

By the middle of the season, the question inside a football building usually is not, “Do you feel good?”

Nobody feels good.

The question is, “Can you play?”

The Difference Between Hurt and Injured

The Program, the greatest college football movie of all time, made this point a long time ago. There is an important difference between being hurt and being injured.

An injury can prevent you from safely doing your job.

Being hurt is different.

Being hurt means you can still play, but something hurts when you do it.

By October and November, there are a whole lot more players in the second category than fans probably realize.

TCU Football players might look the same but they feel much different as the season progresses. | TCU360/Nghia Tran

That changes football.

A player might technically be available, but that does not mean you are watching the same player you watched in September.

A bad ankle might not keep a receiver off the field, but it can affect how he gets out of a break.

A shoulder might not keep a linebacker from playing, but it can change the way he takes on a block.

A hand injury might not keep an offensive lineman out, but it can change his punch.

A defensive back with a tight hamstring might still run fast enough to play. The bigger problem might be whether he trusts himself enough to completely open up and run.

Sometimes pain changes how you play before it changes whether you play.

That is also why coaches have to make decisions during the week that fans rarely see.

How much does this player need to practice?

How much contact does he need?

Does he need another full-speed rep Wednesday, or does he need his legs Saturday?

Practice creates another contradiction unique to football.

You need practice to get better.

Practice also costs you something.

Every rep used to prepare a player’s body for Saturday can also take a little bit out of the body he needs Saturday.

That balance becomes more important every week the season goes along.

Why Depth Matters More Every Week

And this is why depth matters in ways that have nothing to do with a depth chart in August.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Derek McDonald (15) and linebacker Jonathan Agumadu (8) in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans sometimes look at backup snaps in a game that has already been decided as meaningless.

Coaches do not.

Those snaps might be preparing somebody you are going to desperately need six weeks later.

You are not developing the backup because you expect the starter to fail.

You are developing him because football eventually sends a bill to almost everybody.

Some players pay it with missed practices.

Some pay it with fewer reps.

Some play through it.

Others eventually reach the point where the difference between hurt and injured becomes too large to ignore.

That is why the team you see in November physically is not the same team that walked onto the field in September.

Same jersey.

Same number.

Different body.

I remember what late-season football felt like.

Getting out of bed could tell you more about what week of the season it was than looking at a calendar.

You learned which parts of your body needed extra time to warm up. Treatment became part of your daily routine. Tape was not something you put on because something happened yesterday.

Sometimes it was simply how you got yourself ready to practice today.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You stopped expecting to feel perfect.

You figured out how to function without being perfect.

That is one of the reasons I think late-season football is so revealing.

We watch a November game and compare it with September as though nothing has changed except the opponent.

Everything has changed.

Those players have accumulated hundreds of practice reps, game snaps and collisions since the beginning of the season.

That does not excuse bad football.

If anything, it makes execution even more important.

But it does provide context for what we are actually watching.

By November, winning is not just about who has the most talented roster.

It is also about who still has enough of that roster available, who developed the players behind the starters, who managed practice intelligently and who can still execute when almost nobody feels the way he did two months earlier.

That is why I always come back to what my dad told me.

“You don’t get in football shape until you play football.”

I would add something to it now.

You do not fully understand a football season until you have felt one.

By November, the ice machine has been emptied thousands of times. The tape rolls have been replaced over and over. The training room looks a lot different than it did in August.

So do the players.

Nobody is asking whether they feel good anymore.

There is really only one question left.

Can you still play football?

Keep Score With Me

Download the printable scorecard HERE

Ready to make your predictions? [Download the printable KillerFrogs TCU Season Scorecard and record your answers in the Forum.]Keep Score With Jason throughout the 2026 TCU football season. Make three predictions now, track what changes after each game and compare your answers with Jason’s in November. | Jason Phillips & Ryann Zeller for KillerFrogs.com

For the rest of the season, do not watch only the scoreboard. Pay attention to three things.

Who looks different than he did early in the season?

Which backups and younger players are slowly earning more opportunities?

Which position groups are beginning to need the depth coaches spent August and September developing?

We are not diagnosing injuries from our couches. We do not know what a player is dealing with unless he or the program tells us.

We are simply paying attention.

Before TCU plays Grambling State, make three predictions:

Backup I think TCU will need by November:

Position group I think will need its depth most:

Player I think will look most like himself in November:

Do not change your answers later.

Download the printable KillerFrogs season scorecard from our Forum, write down what you notice after every game and join the conversation with other TCU fans.

Bookmark this story. Text it to yourself. Save the scorecard somewhere you will remember it.

I am going to make my predictions, too.

After every four games, we will compare notes. We will look at who is playing more, where TCU has begun leaning on its depth and which players appear different from the ones we watched in September.

Then, sometime in November, we will return to the beginning and answer the question we cannot answer yet.

What did a football season actually do to this football team?

My dad always told me, “You don’t get in football shape until you play football.”

Well, they are playing football now.

Let’s keep score and see what that really means by November.