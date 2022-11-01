Football Poll Watching: Week 10: Frogs Stay At No. 7

The TCU Horned Frogs (8-0, 5-0) remain at No. 7 in both the AP Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Poll this week. It's their highest rank since they were ranked No. 4 in the 2017 season.

On Saturday, TCU defeated West Virginia Mountaineers in a tense game in Morgantown, 41-31. The Frogs remain one of the six remaining undefeated teams. TCU is the only undefeated team among the 12 FBS programs in Texas.

This Saturday, TCU takes on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 11 a.m. CT. The game can be watched on Fox.

In addition to TCU, other ranked teams from the Big 12 this week include Kansas State and Oklahoma State. Texas and Baylor are receiving votes in both polls.

The only change in the top eight of both polls was Tennessee, who moved up one spot in the AP Top 25, now tied for second with Ohio State. Penn State, Oklahoma State, Wake Forest, and Syracuse all lost in Week 9, resulting in changes in both polls after the top eight.

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Georgia (8-0), no change

2 (tie) - Ohio State (8-0), no change

2 (tie) - Tennessee (8-0), up 1

4 - Michigan (8-0), no change

5 - Clemson (8-0), no change

6 - Alabama (7-1), no change

7 - TCU (8-0), no change

8 - Oregon (7-1), no change

9 - USC (7-1), up 1

10 - UCLA (7-2), up 2

13 - Kansas State (6-2), up 9

18 - Oklahoma State (6-2), down 9

25 - UCF (6-2), previously was not ranked

Dropped from the rankings: Kentucky (#19), Cincinnati (#20), South Carolina (#25)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Texas (#26), Baylor (#33)

AFCA Coaches Poll

1 - Georgia (8-0), no change

2 - Ohio State (8-0), no change

3 - Tennessee (8-0), up 1

4 - Michigan (8-0), no change

5 - Clemson (8-0), no change

6 - Alabama (7-1), no change

7 - TCU (8-0), no change

8 - Oregon (7-1), no change

9 - USC (7-1), up 2

10 - Ole Miss (8-1), up 2

14 - Kansas State (6-2), up 8

18 - Oklahoma State (6-2), down 9

25 - UCF (6-2), previously was not ranked

Dropped from the rankings: Cincinnati (#19), South Carolina (#25)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Texas (#28), Baylor (#32)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Visit the Red Raider Review site, another FanNation site, to see what they are saying about the upcoming game with TCU.