Skip to main content
Football Poll Watching: Week 10: Frogs Stay At No. 7

© Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Football Poll Watching: Week 10: Frogs Stay At No. 7

TCU remains one of six remaining undefeated FBS teams
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The TCU Horned Frogs (8-0, 5-0) remain at No. 7 in both the AP Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Poll this week. It's their highest rank since they were ranked No. 4 in the 2017 season.

On Saturday, TCU defeated West Virginia Mountaineers in a tense game in Morgantown, 41-31. The Frogs remain one of the six remaining undefeated teams. TCU is the only undefeated team among the 12 FBS programs in Texas.

This Saturday, TCU takes on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 11 a.m. CT.  The game can be watched on Fox.

In addition to TCU, other ranked teams from the Big 12 this week include Kansas State and Oklahoma State. Texas and Baylor are receiving votes in both polls.

The only change in the top eight of both polls was Tennessee, who moved up one spot in the AP Top 25, now tied for second with Ohio State. Penn State, Oklahoma State, Wake Forest, and Syracuse all lost in Week 9, resulting in changes in both polls after the top eight. 

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Georgia (8-0), no change

2 (tie) - Ohio State (8-0), no change

2 (tie) - Tennessee (8-0), up 1

4 - Michigan (8-0), no change

5 - Clemson (8-0), no change

6 - Alabama (7-1), no change

7 - TCU (8-0), no change

8 - Oregon (7-1), no change

9 - USC (7-1), up 1

10 - UCLA (7-2), up 2

13 - Kansas State (6-2), up 9

18 - Oklahoma State (6-2), down 9

25 - UCF (6-2), previously was not ranked

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dropped from the rankings: Kentucky (#19), Cincinnati (#20), South Carolina (#25)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Texas (#26), Baylor (#33)

AFCA Coaches Poll

1 - Georgia (8-0), no change

2 - Ohio State (8-0), no change

3 - Tennessee (8-0), up 1

4 - Michigan (8-0), no change

5 - Clemson (8-0), no change

6 - Alabama (7-1), no change

7 - TCU (8-0), no change

8 - Oregon (7-1), no change

9 - USC (7-1), up 2

10 - Ole Miss (8-1), up 2

14 - Kansas State (6-2), up 8

18 - Oklahoma State (6-2), down 9

25 - UCF (6-2), previously was not ranked

Dropped from the rankings: Cincinnati (#19), South Carolina (#25)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Texas (#28), Baylor (#32)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Visit the Red Raider Review site, another FanNation site, to see what they are saying about the upcoming game with TCU.

In This Article (1)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs

IMG_0403
Football

Road to CFB: Visiting Every Division-I College Football Stadium

By Brett Gibbons
USATSI_19328202
Football

TCU Football Week 10 Opponent Lookahead: Texas Tech Red Raiders

By Brett Gibbons
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark
Football

Big 12 Inks $2.3 Billion Media Rights Deal With ESPN, Fox Sports

By Brett Gibbons
TCU Women's Soccer
More Sports

TCU Women’s Soccer: Horned Frogs Run Riot Against the Jayhawks

By Ian Napetian
Oct 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman Caleb Fox (90) tackles Oklahoma Sooners running back Tawee Walker (29) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Football

SI Dialogues: QB Killer

By Tyler Brown
Clint West Virginia Mountaineer
Football

Watch! TCU Football Fans During The West Virginia Game

By Ryann Zeller
Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs away from Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Thomas Harper (13) for a touchdown in the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.
Football

Big 12 Football Week 9: Blowout In Manhattan

By Barry Lewis
TCU Volleyball Week 7
More Sports

TCU Volleyball: Horned Frogs Split With Kansas and Iowa State

By Zion Trammell