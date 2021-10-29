Football: TCU vs Kansas State Keys to the Game

After losing four of their last five games to fall to 3-4 on the year, TCU football is in a free fall. Making a bowl game seems extremely unlikely at this point, but if they are going to try to get three more wins on the year they must win this Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas. So how can TCU, 3.5 point underdogs, get the upset victory over Kansas State [Saturday 2:30 ESPNU]?

Ball Control -The TCU offense has been much improved under the direction of Doug Meacham this year, especially in the red zone. That does not mean that there are not areas that need improvement. During the last five games especially, TCU has had too many turnovers and three-and-outs. To get the win over Kansas State, TCU will need to have no more than two three-and-outs and one turnover. Anymore then that will result in Kansas State winning the time of possession battle and slowly grinding down the TCU defensive front. If TCU's defense is on the field for too long, Deuce Vaughn, Skylar Thompson, and company will grind the TCU defense into dust. TCU's run defense will need to have improved significantly from last week if they hope to stay competitive in the Kansas State game. Pressuring the Quarterback - This is not the typical pass rush that TCU fans are used to seeing from a Gary Patterson defense. TCU is currently second to last in the Big 12 in sacks with nine, only Kansas has less with six. Kansas State is currently fourth in the Big 12 with 18 sacks, a mere three off the pace set by conference leading Oklahoma State with 21. While the TCU pass protection has been very good this season, the numbers paint a picture that clearly favors Kansas State when it comes to getting after the quarterback and disrupting the opponent's offensive game plan. If the TCU defense cannot slow down the run or get to Thompson when he drops back to pass, it is going to be another long day for Horned Frogs Nation. Turnovers -Can you remember the last time TCU created a turnover? If you are thinking of Tre'Vius Hodges Tomlinson's pick six in the Texas Tech game almost three weeks ago you would be correct. No, the Oklahoma defender throwing the ball through the end zone does not count. That is four turnovers lost and zero gained in the last two games which drops TCU's national turnover margin ranking to tied for 102nd out of 130 with -3, good for worst in the Big 12. Kansas State has turned to ball over 11 times on the year while also creating 11 turnovers giving them an even wash and ranking them tied for 70th in the nation in turnover margin.

The bottom line for the Kansas State game and the rest of the season going forward is that the TCU defense is going to need to start playing aggressive and loose. If they are unable to do so the TCU football program will continue to free fall until the end of the year.

