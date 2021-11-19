Football: TCU vs Kansas Keys to the Game

Here we are. With two games left in the 2021 football season, TCU is hosting the University of Kansas and needs a win to stay out of the Big 12 cellar. Which has TCU fans asking deep life questions. Has TCU ever finished last in the Big 12 since joining the conference? When was the last time TCU finished in last place in their conference? What is a Jayhawk anyways? It looks more like a crow than most of the hawks I'm used to seeing. Are there a lot of people named Jay in Kansas? Oh yea, football.

After beating the University of Texas 57-56 in Austin last week, there is excitement surrounding Kansas football, perhaps unlike any seen since the Mark Mangino era. So much so that despite not having much of anything to play for with no possibility of bowl eligibility this year, KU has decided to burn the Redshirt of sophomore quarterback Jalon Daniels. Signaling to TCU and West Virginia that Kansas believes they can get wins in the final two weeks of the season. Why does Kansas believe this?

Under the tutelage of first year head coach Lance Leipold, the University of Kansas football program has a new found sense of purpose and direction. They have a plethora of young talented players the likes of which KU has not rostered in quite some time. Against the University of Texas, Kansas rushed for 218 yards as a team, with 143 of those yards coming courtesy of KU's highest rated recruit in their history, the hometown true freshman Devin Neal. Kansas also controlled the clock, amassing 35:18 with the ball in their possession compared to just 24:42 for Texas. Lastly, KU won the turnover battle against UT, giving up none and forcing 4, 2 interceptions and 2 fumbles lost.

Kansas' winning formula against Texas has been TCU's losing formula all season. The Frogs will need to slow down the run game, control the clock, and win the turnover battle if they hope to send Coach P off into the sunset with a victory in his last time to lead the Horned Frogs out of the tunnel and onto the field of Amon G. Carter Stadium on Senior Day.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow Killer Frogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!