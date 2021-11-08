Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Football: Week 11 Big 12 Matchups and Predictions
    Jaylen Warren, Malcolm Rodriguez, Kolby Harvell-Peel

    Football: Week 11 Big 12 Matchups and Predictions

    Oklahoma State has sole possession of second place in the Big 12 Conference.
    Oklahoma State has sole possession of second place in the Big 12 Conference.

    All rankings are Associated Press. All game times Central. 

    West Virginia (4-5) at Kansas State (6-3)

    This is going to be a great game. Kansas State is on a three game winning streak, and West Virginia has won two of their last three. West Virginia needs to win two of their last three against Kansas State, the University of Texas in Morgantown, and the University of Kansas in Lawrence to become bowl eligible. It is crunch time for Neil Brown this Saturday [FuboTV 11:00 FS1] in Manhattan, Kansas.

    Pick: Kansas State

    #4 Oklahoma (9-0) at Baylor (7-2)

    After  sleep walking through the Kansas game and drawing the ire of the College Football Playoff committee, Caleb Williams and the Oklahoma Sooners are back. While Baylor was losing to TCU and OU transfer Chandler Morris last Saturday, Oklahoma was enjoying their bye week. The trend is clear heading into this Saturday's [FuboTV 11:00am FOX] kickoff. 

    Pick: Oklahoma

    Iowa State (6-3) at Texas Tech (5-4)

    Texas Tech had lost three of their last four games, and the bye week came at the perfect time for interim head coach Sonny Cumbie. Unfortunately for him, Texas Tech announced Baylor assistant Joey McGuire as their new head coaching hire today, putting Cumbie in a bit of a lame duck situation this Saturday [FuboTV 2:30 ESPN2]. That, and Iowa State is still a pretty darned good football team.

    Pick: Iowa State

    Kansas (1-8) at Texas (4-5)

    Both of these fanbases have mailed it in and are ready for basketball season. On the court this would be a top 5 matchup. This Saturday [FuboTV 6:30 ESPNU] in Austin is still on the field however, and Bijan Robinson should be able to put this one away at home.

    Pick: Texas

    TCU (4-5) at #10 Oklahoma State (8-1)

    Similarly to West Virginia, TCU needs wins in two of their last three games to become bowl eligible, with one of those matchups against Kansas. With Chandler Morris doing his best Caleb Williams impression against Baylor last week, the Horned Frogs have hope again. Unfortunately for TCU, they face a #10 Oklahoma State team with a host of conference leading players showing out at extremely high levels as of late. Running back Jaylen Warren, Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, Defensive End Collin Oliver and Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel are All-Conference players at the top of their game right now. Oklahoma State gets yet another game under the bright lights of Boone Pickens Stadium this Saturday [FuboTV 7:00 FOX] in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

    Pick: Oklahoma State

