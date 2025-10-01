Grading Hoover: How Well Did Josh Hoover Play Against Arizona State
Arizona State sent the Horned Frogs back to Fort Worth with a new mark in the loss column and plenty of questions to answer.
After jumping out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, TCU only scored one more time, and the Sun Devils stormed back, finishing the game on a 27-7 run to win it 27-24. The Horned Frogs' offense sputtered late, picking up three total yards in the fourth quarter, ultimately costing TCU its undefeated record. Quarterback Josh Hoover put forth his worst statistical effort of the season, completing 20-of-32 passes for 242 yards and two interceptions, although he didn't get much help from anybody. He also ran for a touchdown.
Wide receiver Eric McAlister, who exploded for 254 yards and three touchdowns against SMU, didn't start against Arizona State on Friday due to a lower body injury, leaving Jordan Dwyer, DJ Rogers and Joseph Manjack IV to step up. Hoover connected with Manjack IV and Rogers a combined 10 times for 103 yards, but Dwyer really struggled. I can think of several times when Hoover delivered a good enough ball to Dwyer, only to result in a drop. That includes Hoover's interception in the redzone that bounced off of the "7" on Dwyer's jersey and into the hands of a Sun Devil defender.
The Horned Frogs' offensive line was also no help to Hoover, who was sacked six times in the loss. Hoover had no time to throw in the second half. Arizona State's Prince Dorbah got home for a sack three times. If this was a "Grading Dorbah" story, he would get an A+.
It is times like these, when your receivers drop balls and your offensive line doesn't block, when great quarterbacks have to find a way. I kept thinking Hoover was going to find a way, which is a testament to how great he has been so far this season. This time, though, he couldn't do it. Sure, he often had a split second to throw the ball before being descended upon by a 6-foot-2, 245-pound defensive lineman, but he also made bad decisions and bad mistakes.
In a tie ballgame in the fourth quarter, his fumble set the Sun Devil offense up at TCU's 15-yard line. That should have been the end of the game. Luckily for TCU, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham was teaching his class on "How to Completely Mismanage a Game 101" so TCU got the ball back with just over a minute left, only trailing by three. This is where I thought Hoover might take over. A Heisman hopeful finally gets his Heisman moment. But on the second play of the drive, Hoover threw a very ill-advised pass straight into the hands of a Sun Devil.